Crawford’s 35-year-old son, William, was gunned down on a September morning in 2018 on his older sister’s doorstep. When I met the father months later, he told me he had three choices: give up, give in to his anger, or do something. He created Black Male Community Council of Philadelphia, a group of Black men who clean up neighborhoods affected by gun violence. And then, in March, he founded the Families of Unsolved Murders Project to bring attention to the city’s high unsolved murder rate.