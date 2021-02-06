In the affluent Wallingford-Swarthmore School District in Delaware County, where students have been in actual school buildings for only a few days a week, the community was in an uproar Monday over plans for a five-day-a-week return to classrooms for children through fifth grade. People appeared split into two camps: Team Hell No or Team Hell Yes. That day’s snowstorm prompted postponement of a school board meeting until Monday, Feb. 8.