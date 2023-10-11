The Braves mess around and find out the Phillies aren’t them

You don’t tug on superman’s cape.

You don’t spit into the wind.

You don’t mockingly say atta-boy to Bryce Harper.

Because Bryce Harper is Him.

Advertisement

What was Orlando Arcia thinking? The most obvious answer is that he wasn’t. He had no reason to. No reason to think. No reason to fear. No reason to think that an opponent might have something in him that is best left untapped. You can forgive Arcia for his ignorance of this breed of competitor. He is, after all, a Brave.

That’s the difference between these two teams, isn’t it? One of them has that thing, and one of them doesn’t. We saw it last postseason and we saw it in Game 1 and we sure as heck saw it at Citizens Bank Park on Wednesday, when Harper and the Phillies spent nine innings showing the Braves exactly how a real team responds when it gets punched in the mouth.

If you thought you couldn’t possibly like the swagger of this team anymore, well, you certainly couldn’t have envisioned the absolute humiliation they inflicted on the Braves in a 10-2 win in Game 3.

This was bigger than Harper. It was bigger than the home run that he nearly put onto Hartranft Street in the third inning. It was bigger than he one he knocked into the center field bushes to lead off the fourth. It was even bigger than stare-down he delivered to Arcia after both of those blasts, Harper’s response to the Braves center fielder’s curious decision to celebrate the Braves’ win in Game 2 by mocking the most dangerous postseason hitter of the present era.

» READ MORE: Attaboy, indeed! Bryce Harper redeems himself with two stare-down homers

Everywhere you looked on Wednesday night, you saw a player in red pinstripes rising to the moment. You saw Aaron Nola saying “not today” to the God of Free Agent Departures. You saw Trea Turner hit a home run and score another run two days after his botched cutoff allowed a run in Game 2. You saw Nick Castellanos, who delivered that bouncing cutoff throw, hit two homers of his own. You saw J.T. Realmuto shake off the memory of his pitchers’ implosion in Game 2 to guide the staff through Atlanta’s gauntlet while chipping in a homer on his own.

You saw a lot of homers, come to think of it. Six of them, to be exact.

The thing that you saw throughout all of these events was the thing that continues to separate these Phillies from their opponent in this National League Division Series. There is something deeper inside of them than raw athletic ability. Part of it is the chemistry between them. Part of it is the unshakeable resilience that each of them independently possesses. Mix it together and it makes for a heck of potent cocktail.

Stress relief

They arrived in Philadelphia early Tuesday morning facing some very real questions about where the series would turn. For all that we’ve learned about this team over the last two Octobers, for all those times that we’ve seen them answer the bell, we’ve never seen them encounter the sort of psychological challenge that awaited them in Game 3. The word “deflating” doesn’t even begin to capture the potential effect of the type of loss they endured in Game 2. They had a 4-0 lead and were seven outs away from taking an all-but-insurmountable 2-0 lead in this Best-of-Five series. They had their best pitcher on the mound and a rested bullpen behind him. They had a visiting stadium planning the rest of the autumn in silence.

It can hurt awfully bad when you tumble from those heights.

» READ MORE: The Phillies have the best home-field advantage in baseball. Here’s the real secret to it.

That pressure only increased in the third inning of Game 3, when Ronald Acuna and Ozzie Albies hit back-to-back one-out doubles to put the Braves up 1-0. It was the first time in five postseason games that the Phillies faced a deficit in the first seven innings of a game. The only other time they’d gone to the plate while trailing was the top of the ninth inning of Game 2, after Austin Riley’s two-run home run in the bottom of the eighth completed the Braves’ stunning four-run comeback.

Castellanos made sure the stress was short-lived, leading off the bottom of the third with a towering home run to left field on a 1-0 sinker off of Bryce Elder. From there, the floodgates opened. Harper’s three-run home run in the third inning narrowly missed the third deck, a loud, towering shot that was part of a six-run inning that all but ended the Braves’ hopes.

The night was all about Harper. Let’s make that clear. This was some Michael Jordan stuff. It was Tom Brady with two minutes left. There aren’t a ton of other examples to give because guys like Harper are incredibly rare. The guy is so locked in that it was fair to wonder whether he was even aware of the reports that Arcia had snickered at Harper’s base-running gaffe that resulted in the double play that ended Game 2. But the great ones hear everything, and they use it to push themselves to an even higher level.

Themselves, and everyone else.