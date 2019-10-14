Pivetta, considered the most promising of the bunch, became bullheaded; he got demoted to the minors twice and to the bullpen twice. Velasquez was generally effective for four innings but was gasoline in a match factory the third time through the order: Hitters raked at a .435 clip with a 1.380 OPS. Eflin shined down the stretch, with a 2.38 ERA in his last seven starts, but that happened after he told Young to take his analytics and shove them up his computer.