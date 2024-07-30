Phillies trade deadline updates: Everyone is chasing Philly; latest news and rumors; will Philly make another move?
The Phillies made a pair of trades already to help bolster their bullpen and outfield. Does Dave Dombrowski have any more moves left before the deadline?
The MLB trade deadline is tonight at 6 p.m.
The Phillies likely already made their biggest moves of the deadline when they acquired outfielder Austin Hays from the Orioles and closer Carlos Estévez from the Angels.
The Phillies could still target starting pitching depth or look to bolster their bullpen.
Despite losing four straight series — and Monday night's opener to the Yankees, 14-4 — the Phillies (65-41) still have the best record in baseball.
The Phillies' heavy lifting is done — but they could still make a move
Seranthony Domínguez was part of the bullpen mix until last Friday, when the Phillies traded him to the Orioles for righty-hitting outfielder Austin Hays. Dave Dombrowski, the Phillies’ president of baseball operations, said he didn’t feel compelled to replace Domínguez with another trade. It’s possible they will get injured Spencer Turnbull back late in the season to play a multi-inning relief role.
But if the Phillies are able to upgrade the last seat or two in the bullpen — José Ruiz and Yunior Marté are the primary occupants — well, they probably will.
Everyone is trying to catch the Phillies
Most evaluators agree that the Phillies have the most complete roster in baseball. For the other NL contenders, trade-deadline day will be about trying to close the gap. The Los Angeles Dodgers swung a three-team trade Monday for versatile Tommy Edman and reliever Michael Kopech; the injury-ravaged Atlanta Braves are reportedly interested in Chicago White Sox ace Garrett Crochet.
The latter would be of great interest to the Phillies because Crochet would give the Braves a third lefty starter (with Chris Sale and injured Max Fried) to throw at lefty-hitting Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber in a playoff series.
Braves acquire Jorge Soler, Luke Jackson from the Giants
Taijuan Walker nearing a return for the Phillies
Taijuan Walker has taken the next step toward his return to the Phillies rotation and is set to begin a rehab assignment this week.
Walker will head to double-A Reading on Wednesday, where he’s scheduled to throw three innings. The following Tuesday, the Phillies are hoping to stretch him to five or six innings with triple-A Lehigh Valley.
Matvei Michkov, Phillies pitcher? He has a fan in Rob Thomson.
Matvei Michkov picked a good matchup for the first baseball game of his life.
The Flyers’ top prospect arrived stateside last week and was photographed at JFK Airport wearing a Phillies hat. But Michkov, who is from Perm, Russia, hasn’t actually had much exposure to America’s pastime — he has never even caught a game on TV before. But that changed Monday when he threw out the ceremonial first pitch ahead of the series opener between the Phillies and Yankees.
MLB trade deadline: Date and time
Thanks to the most recent collective bargaining agreement between the league and the MLB Players Association, commissioner Rob Manfred is able to set the deadline any day between July 28 and Aug. 3.