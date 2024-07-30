Phillies trade deadline updates: Everyone is chasing Philly; latest news and rumors; will Philly make another move?

The Phillies' heavy lifting is done — but they could still make a move

Seranthony Domínguez was part of the bullpen mix until last Friday, when the Phillies traded him to the Orioles for righty-hitting outfielder Austin Hays. Dave Dombrowski, the Phillies’ president of baseball operations, said he didn’t feel compelled to replace Domínguez with another trade. It’s possible they will get injured Spencer Turnbull back late in the season to play a multi-inning relief role.

But if the Phillies are able to upgrade the last seat or two in the bullpen — José Ruiz and Yunior Marté are the primary occupants — well, they probably will.