Today’s Phillies-Diamondbacks game available only on Roku. Here’s how to watch and stream.

For the second time this weekend, Phillies fans will have to pull up a streaming service to watch the team take on the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Sunday’s 11:35 a.m. game — the earliest start time in the history of Citizens Bank Park — will stream exclusively on the Roku Channel, a free ad-supported streaming TV platform (known as a FAST channel). You don’t need to own a Roku device to stream the game, as Roku Channel is available to download on a host of streaming devices and smart TVs.

“If you own a Roku TV or device, the game will be available there. It’ll be easy to find,” said Joe Franzetta, Roku’s head of sports. “But if you do have a Samsung or an LG or another brand of TV, your ability to watch this game is the same. You just download the Roku Channel app and it’ll be front and center.”

It’s the fifth game for Roku’s Sunday Leadoff package, a series of exclusive, early-morning Sunday games that streamed on Peacock last season. The package, which will run through the 2026 season, is part of a larger move into sports by Roku that includes aggregated channels of content separated by leagues like MLB and the NFL.

You might never have heard of the Roku Channel, but it’s among the most popular streaming services in the country, with over 80 million monthly streaming households, in both domestic and foreign markets. In May it averaged more monthly viewers than Max, Paramount+, Peacock, and Apple TV+, according to Nielsen, with a range of content that includes movies, TV series, and some original programming.

“It turns out viewers like free,” Franzetta said.

How do I stream today’s Phillies game on Roku?

The most important thing to know is unlike Apple TV+, Roku Channel is a free streaming service supported by advertising. In fact, you don’t even need to create an account to watch the game.

You also don’t need a Roku device to tune in. The Roku Channel app is available to download on most streaming devices (but not Apple TV), and the game shouldn’t be hard to find.

“Finding the game will be a click or two away, depending on exactly where you’re coming from,” said Drew Adams, Roku’s director of sports. ”That ease and discoverability is a key value driver for us.”

You can also watch the game directly on the Roku Channel’s website, no login or subscription required. Out-of-town Phillies fans can watch the game on MLB.TV without needing an added subscription, and the game is blackout free.

Cristopher Sánchez (4-3, 2.91 ERA), who agreed to a four-year contract extension Saturday, will take the mound for the Phillies Sunday. He’ll face Diamondbacks righty Slade Cecconi (2-5, 5.90 ERA), who is coming off the best start of his young career, pitching six scoreless innings in a shutout win against the Washington Nationals last week.

Phillies announcer Tom McCarthy will be in the booth

For the third straight game, longtime Phillies announcer Tom McCarthy will be calling the game for a different service.

McCarthy called the Phillies’ Friday night loss against the Diamondbacks on Apple TV+. On Saturday, he was back on NBC Sports Philadelphia alongside John Kruk calling the team’s 12-1 blowout win.

Sunday he’ll be on Roku Channel calling the Phillies alongside former knuckleball pitcher Tom Candiotti, a former ESPN announcer and radio analyst on Diamondback games. Jody Jackson, a reporter for Diamondbacks TV broadcasts, will handle reporting duties at Citizens Bank Park.

McCarthy and Candiotti will also host Roku Channel’s pregame show beginning at 11:15 a.m. and a postgame show following the game.

