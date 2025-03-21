Get your Phillies coloring pages — featuring Bryce Harper’s coffee, Brandon Marsh’s beard, and the Phanatic

The weather’s getting warmer, and opening day is right around the corner. The Phillies officially return to the diamond on Thursday, March 27, and their first game at Citizens Bank Park is on Monday, March 31.

If you (like us) have been counting down to baseball season for months — or at least for the 40-plus days since the Super Bowl ended — we’ve got new coloring pages to help tide you over until baseball season is finally here. Later, they could also help you de-stress while watching the Phillies at the plate during the year.

The coloring pages feature some of your favorite Phillies. And, of course, no Phillies coloring pages would be complete without the Phanatic.

A PDF version is available for download here, and the pages will also be an upcoming Sunday print issue of The Inquirer. Make sure to send them to us via email or post them on social media and tag us once you’ve colored everything in!

And if these coloring pages aren’t enough, be sure to check out some of our past editions: