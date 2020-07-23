Is this the final 60 games of Realmuto’s time in Philadelphia? He’s set to become a free agent after the season, and no one seems to be in much of a hurry to get a deal done before then. The Phillies aren’t sure what Realmuto’s market will be after league-wide revenues have been sapped by the pandemic, and Realmuto is just 10 weeks from reaching free agency for the first time. Both sides have motivation to wait until the offseason, but a deal is still expected to be struck. Bryce Harper isn’t shy about his adulation for Realmuto, and managing partner John Middleton is just as big a fan. The fact that the two most influential figures in the organization want Realmuto back is a good sign that he has more than 60 games left in Philly.