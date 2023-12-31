7 Highlights from the Phillies 2023 Yearbook, ‘Brotherly Love’

This year was another stellar but ultimately upsetting run for the Phillies as the team lost to the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 7 of the NLCS in October. For diehard fans who want to relive the season’s triumphs and troubles, the Phillies just released their 2023 Yearbook video on YouTube called “Brotherly Love.”

That name couldn’t be more accurate for a team that earned headlines for being “in love with each other” after sharing cheek kisses on the field, making friendship necklaces, and unbuttoning each other’s jerseys. They didn’t make it into the World Series, but their cheery, affectionate vibe was infectious all the same — and will carry the guys into 2024.

Here are a few highlights from the yearbook.

Trea Turner takes the mic

Turner, the beloved shortstop, narrates the hour-and-change journey from spring training to the postseason. With a mostly monotone delivery, Turner is no sports commentator, but he’s most compelling when he owns up to his and the team’s failures and comebacks. He warmly recalls the time that Citizens Bank Park erupted in a standing ovation for him in August, after his blunder cost them a game; it was a turning point for him and the team that sparked a winning streak.

Harper comes out a hero

Much of the yearbook is a love letter to Bryce Harper, who’s “the heart and soul of the ball club,” Turner says. This year alone, he recovered from major elbow surgery, made it to 300 career home runs, learned to be a first baseman, and was a team player off the field, too. Just 160 days after undergoing Tommy John (a.k.a. ulnar collateral ligament reconstruction) surgery, Harper was back in action, making history for the fastest recovery time in the history of baseball.

Harper played a role in pitcher Jeff Hoffman’s start on the team, too. As Turner tells it: “An amazing story. Signed in the spring to a minor-league contract, he began the year with the [Lehigh Valley] IronPigs. He was brought to Philly just to throw batting practice for Bryce’s rehab. Bryce was so impressed, he went to management to ask why he wasn’t in the big leagues. The rest is history.”

Honoring winners from the past

“If you win in this city, you’re never forgotten,” Turner says as now-Miami Marlins infielder Jean Segura earned applause at Citizens Bank Park. Segura and the 2022 team are seen getting their National League Championship rings. Veteran Phillies players also make appearances, including legendary commentator Johnny Kruk (who calls players creative names like “Redneck Fabio” and “Oklahoma Greek god”). The team added three stars to its Wall of Fame this year: former third baseman Scott Rolen and, honored posthumously, Phillies executives John Quinn (who was general manager from 1959 to 1972 and racially integrated the team) and Ruly Carpenter (who became team president in 1972).

Making history

There were a ton of milestones to celebrate in 2023. In May, Craig Kimbrel made it to 400 saves, becoming the eighth person to reach that record in baseball history. On Aug. 9, in his second game with the team and his home game debut, Michael Lorenzen pitched a no-hitter, the 14th ever in franchise history. And later that month, of course, Harper hit 300 home runs.

They do it for the fans, especially the kids

The players gush over giving thanks to their fans. After his no-hitter, Lorenzen credits the fans: “I’ve never been a part of an organization where the fans are a part of the team. They play a role on this field for us. They gave me a boost,” he says in the yearbook. There are great shots of the fandom (and Phanatic), including standout signs like “Pheel the Philly love, Trea.”

One fan who got a good amount of screen time was Nick Castellanos’ 10-year-old son, Liam, the team’s “best cheerleader,” according to Turner.

The yearbook also underscores the Phillies’ educational outreach to kids. The camera follows them to a wholesome appearance cheering on the Little League baseball team from Media at the Little League Classic in Williamsport this past August.

A couple celebrity sightings

Just a few celebs make cameos: Top Gun: Maverick actor Miles Teller, spending time with players after a game, and NFL brothers Travis and Jason Kelce, toasting their beers at Game 1 of the NLCS.

Comeback kings

There’s no doubt: This team is making a 2024 comeback. As if making a hopeful foreshadowing, the yearbook captures great footage of the team’s comebacks, highlighting several games when they were losing in the ninth inning before reaching a last-minute victory. Sadly, that wasn’t the case for the 2023 season, but everyone’s hoping to see that comeback energy in the new year.

It’s not unlike Harper’s answer to Atlanta Braves catcher Orlando Arcia mocking him with “attaboy” in October. Footage of Harper hitting home run after home run in the next game was victorious, and so was the clip from Castellanos, who summed up the team’s motivated-underdog attitude: “We thrive after we get punched in the face.”

In terms of personal comebacks, Harper was far from the only injured player to need some recovery time. First baseman Rhys Hoskins tore his ACL in March and missed the entire season. It was touching to see him back on the field at Game 1 of the wild-card series to throw the ceremonial first pitch. Pitcher Ranger Suárez had to step back in August due to a strained hamstring.

The video ends on the NLCS loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks. “In the end, we were all stunned … It boils down to this: In the last two games we just didn’t get the job done,” says Turner. Still, he ends on an upbeat note. “What does the future hold? A lot of promise.”

The Phillies begin their 2024 Grapefruit League season on Feb. 24 in Dunedin, Fla., against the Blue Jays.