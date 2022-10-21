The Phillies will take on the San Diego Padres Friday in Game 3 of the National League Championship Series, where the next three games will take place in Philadelphia at Citizens Bank Park.

It’s the first NLCS game in Philadelphia in 4,381 days, dating back nearly 12 years to the day, when the Phillies lost to the San Francisco Giants in Game 6 of the 2010 NLCS and eliminated from the playoffs.

This year’s NLCS is currently tied 1-1, with the Phillies stealing home field advantage away from the Padres thanks to a win at Petco Park in Game 1. But the Padres evened things up with an 8-5 win on Thursday in Game 2.

On Friday, the series jumps back to Fox’s cable channel, FS1, while Fox is airing WWE Friday Night SmackDown. But so far, the Phillies-Padres series has been a ratings hit. Game 1 drew more than 4.3 million viewers on FS1, according to the network, while Game 2 brought in over 4.8 million viewers on Fox and FS1, according to overnight ratings.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch Game 3 of the Phillies-Padres NLCS:

What channel is Phillies-Padres on?

Phillies-Padres Game 3 is scheduled to begin at 7:37 p.m. Eastern on FS1. The series is currently tied 1-1.

Calling the series for Fox is play-by-play announcer Joe Davis and analyst John Smoltz, who have become familiar voices to Phillies fans after calling both their wild-card and divisional round games. Ken Rosenthal and Tom Verducci will be reporting from the field at Citizens Bank Park.

On 94.1 WIP, Phillies announcers Scott Franzke and Larry Andersen will once again handle play-calling duties. They’ll be joined in the fifth and sixth innings by Tom McCarthy, the team’s TV voice on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which doesn’t have the rights to air any Phillies playoff games.

Bill Kulik and Oscar Budejen will broadcast Phillies-Padres in Spanish on La Unika 1680 AM. The game will also air on TV in Spanish on Fox Deportes, with Adrian Garcia Marquez and Edgar Gonzalez on the call.

Where can I stream Phillies-Padres?

Phillies-Padres will stream on the Fox Sports app, though it will only be available to those with a cable subscription.

The game will also stream on any so-called skinny bundle that carries Fox, including fuboTV, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, and DirecTV Stream. Most offer a free trial.

Who are the starting pitchers for Phillies-Padres Game 3?

The Phillies will send Ranger Suárez (0-0, 2.70 ERA) to the mound Friday night, who last threw 10 games ago in the divisional series against the Atlanta Braves, where he pitched 3⅓ innings in Game 1.

“I feel good, I feel pretty strong, I feel fresh,” Suárez told reporters through an interpreter Thursday. “All I want to do is be better than my last time out.”

The Padres will counter with righty Joe Musgrove (1-0, 3.66 ERA), who has only allowed two runs and struck out 13 batters in 13 innings during two postseason starts.

Pregame Phillies reading

Pregame options include Fox, NBC Sports Philadelphia, and WIP

On Friday Phillies Pregame Live will air at 6:30 p.m. on NBC Sports Philadelphia, featuring Michael Barkann, Ricky Bottalico, Ben Davis, and former Phillies general manager Ruben Amaro Jr. They’ll all return for Phillies Postgame Live following the game.

Fox has its own pregame coverage that will also air at 6:30 p.m., featuring former Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez, former Red Sox slugger David Ortiz, and Hall of Famer Frank Thomas. Kevin Burkhardt will be back to host on Friday, though he’s scheduled to call 49ers-Chiefs on Sunday and will likely be replaced by the MLB Network’s Matt Vasgersian over the weekend.

WIP will also offer pre- and postgame coverage, hosted by Gregg Murphy.

Full Phillies-Padres NLCS playoff schedule

Game 1: Phillies 2, Padres 0

Game 2: Padres 8, Phillies 5

Game 3: Padres at Phillies, Friday, Oct. 21, 7:37 p.m., (FS1)

Game 4: Padres at Phillies, Saturday, Oct. 22, 7:45 p.m., (Fox)

Game 5: Padres at Phillies, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2:37 p.m., (FS1)

Game 6: Phillies at Padres, Monday, Oct. 24, 8:03 p.m., (FS1)*

Game 7: Phillies at Padres, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 8:03 p.m., (Fox, FS1)*

Full Yankees-Astros ALCS playoff schedule

Game 1: Astros 4, Yankees 2

Game 2: Astros 3, Yankees 2

Game 3: Astros at Yankees, Saturday, Oct. 22, 5:07 p.m. (TBS)

Game 4: Astros at Yankees, Sunday, Oct. 23, 7:07 p.m. (TBS)

Game 5: Astros at Yankees, Monday, Oct. 24, 4:07 p.m. (TBS)*

Game 6: Yankees at Astros, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 6:07 p.m. (TBS)*

Game 7: Yankees at Astros, Wednesday, Oct. 26, 7:37 p.m. (TBS)*

* if needed

