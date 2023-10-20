Phillies-Diamondbacks Game 4: Start time, channel, how to watch and stream

The Phillies will take on the Arizona Diamondbacks today in Game 4 of the National League Divisional Series still needing two wins to return to the World Series.

After getting outscored 15-3 in Games 1 and 2, the D’backs won Game 3 Thursday night on a walk-off hit by Ketel Marte after Phillies reliever Craig Kimbrel gave up two walks and a hit in the bottom of the ninth inning. In hindsight, it was probably premature for Phillies catcher Garrett Stubbs to be planning a pool party at Chase Field if the team were able to win the series on the road, though he’ll still be able to take a dip if Philly wins Games 4 and 5 on the road.

Tonight’s Game 4 will begin at 8:07 p.m. at Chase Field in Phoenix, which is scheduled to have the roof open, despite temperatures forecast to again reach the high 90s. Hopefully the warm air will help wake up the Phillies’ bats, as the ball tends to fly better in the heat, meteorologist Paul Dorian told The Inquirer.

A win Friday night would certainly help shift the momentum back to the Phillies and bolster their chances of winning the series. Entering the 2023 playoffs, just 14 out of 92 MLB teams have been down 3-1 in a best-of-seven series and come back to win. Other than the 2020 NLCS, which was played at a neutral site due to the COVID pandemic, the last time it happened was the 2016 World Series, when the Chicago Cubs came back to defeat Cleveland.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch Game 4 of the Phillies-Diamondbacks NLCS:

What channel is today’s Phillies-D’backs game on?

Phillies-Diamondbacks Game 4 is scheduled to begin at 8:07 p.m. Eastern on TBS. The Phillies lead the series 2-1.

Calling the series for TBS is play-by-play announcer Brian Anderson and analysts Jeff Francoeur and Ron Darling. Matt Winer will report from Chase Field in Phoenix.

Over on TruTV, MLB Network analyst Alanna Rizzo hosts an alternate broadcast featuring Hispanic MLB voices, including Martinez, Albert Pujos, Nestor Cortes, Yonder Alonso, and Kenley Jansen.

On 94.1 WIP, Phillies announcers Scott Franzke, Larry Andersen, and Kevin Stocker will once again handle play-calling duties. They’ll be joined for three innings by Tom McCarthy, the team’s TV voice on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which doesn’t have the rights to air Phillies playoff games.

Bill Kulik and Oscar Budejen will call Phillies-Diamondbacks in Spanish on La Unika 1680 AM. A Spanish broadcast of the game will air on MLB Network, with Fernando Álvarez on play-by-play alongside analyst Carlos Peña.

Where can I stream today’s Phillies-D’backs game?

Phillies-Diamondbacks will stream on the Max app, but you would need a subscription to both Max ($9.99 a month with ads) and the B/R Sports Add-On ($9.99 a month), though they are running a promo.

You also can stream the series on the TBS app, but you’ll need to log in with a cable subscription.

The games also will stream on any so-called skinny bundle that carries TBS, including YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, and DirecTV Stream. Most offer a free trial.

You won’t be able to watch if you’re a Fubo subscriber, since the subscription service doesn’t carry Warner Bros. Discovery’s channels.

Who are the starting pitchers for Phillies-D’backs Game 4?

The Phillies will send Cristopher Sanchez to the mound Friday. Sanchez has yet to pitch in the postseason, but the 26-year-old lefty went 3-5 with a 3.44 ERA in 18 starts and a career-high 99⅓ innings this season. He didn’t pitch at all against Arizona, and went back and forth between triple A Lehigh Valley and the Phillies before settling into the rotation in June.

The Diamondbacks plan to have a bullpen game, with lefty Joe Mantiply starting the game for Torey Lovullo’s squad. Mantiply gave up three runs and walked two batters during just ⅓ inning in Game 2 against the Phillies on Oct. 17.

Pregame Phillies reading

Pregame options include TBS, NBC Sports Philadelphia, and WIP

On Thursday, Phillies Pregame Live will air at 7 p.m. on NBC Sports Philadelphia+, featuring Michael Barkann, Ricky Bottalico, Ben Davis, and former Phillies general manager Ruben Amaro, Jr. They’ll return for Phillies Postgame Live following the game.

TBS has its own pregame coverage beginning at 7:30 p.m. Hosting the network’s studio coverage is veteran broadcaster Ernie Johnson. Joining him will be former Phillies star Jimmy Rollins, Hall of Famer Pedro Martinez, and three-time All-Star Curtis Granderson.

WIP will also offer pre- and postgame coverage, hosted by Gregg Murphy.

Full Phillies-Diamondbacks NLCS playoff schedule

Here is the complete NLCS schedule for Phillies vs. Diamondbacks. Times are Eastern:

Full Rangers-Astros ALCS playoff schedule

The series is tied 2-2.

Game 1: Rangers 2, Astros 0 Game 2: Rangers 5. Astros 4 Game 3: Astros 8, Rangers 5 Game 4: Astros 10, Rangers 3 Game 5: Astros at Rangers, Friday, Oct. 20, 5:07 p.m. (FS1) Game 6: Rangers at Astros, Sunday, Oct. 22, 8:03 p.m. (FS1)* Game 7: Rangers at Astros, Monday, Oct. 23, 8:03 p.m. (Fox or FS1)*

* If necessary

2023 World Series

Game 1: Friday, Oct. 27, TBD (Fox) Game 2: Saturday, Oct. 28, TBD (Fox) Game 3: Monday, Oct. 30, TBD (Fox) Game 4: Tuesday, Oct. 31, TBD (Fox) Game 5: Wednesday, Nov. 1, TBD (Fox)* Game 6: Friday, Nov. 3, TBD (Fox)* Game 7: Saturday, Nov. 4, TBD (Fox)*

* If necessary