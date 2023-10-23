Phillies-Diamondbacks Game 6: Start time, channel, how to watch and stream

Citizens Bank Park will be rocking Monday night, as the Phillies take on the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 6 of the National League Championship Series needing just one win to punch a ticket back to the World Series.

Monday’s Game 6 is scheduled to begin at 5:07 p.m., thanks to the Texas Rangers forcing a Game 7 against the Houston Astros in the ALCS. If the Phillies win tonight and face the Rangers in the World Series, Texas would have home field advantage.

If the Phillies end up facing the Astros, home field advantage would shift to Philly. It would also be the first World Series rematch since 1978, when the New York Yankees defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers in two straight years.

But first the Phillies need to win, which is something they’ve done a lot in the postseason at home. Since moving into Citizens Bank Park in 2014, the Phillies are 28-11 in home playoff games, the best winning percentage (.718) in postseason history with a minimum of 20 games, according to MLB.com.

Game 7 would be in Philadelphia Tuesday night at 8:07 p.m., if needed.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch Game 6 of the Phillies-Diamondbacks NLCS:

What channel is today’s Phillies-D’backs game on?

Phillies-Diamondbacks Game 6 is scheduled to begin at 5:07 p.m. Eastern on TBS. The Phillies lead the series 3-2.

Calling the series for TBS is play-by-play announcer Brian Anderson and analysts Jeff Francoeur and Ron Darling. Matt Winer will report from Chase Field in Phoenix.

Over on TruTV, MLB Network analyst Alanna Rizzo hosts an alternate broadcast featuring Hispanic MLB voices, including Martinez, Albert Pujols, Nestor Cortes, Yonder Alonso, and Kenley Jansen.

On 94.1 WIP, Phillies announcers Scott Franzke, Larry Andersen, and Kevin Stocker will once again handle play-calling duties. They’ll be joined for three innings by Tom McCarthy, the team’s TV voice on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which doesn’t have the rights to air Phillies playoff games.

Bill Kulik and Oscar Budejen will call Phillies-Diamondbacks in Spanish on La Unika 1680 AM. A Spanish broadcast of the game will air on MLB Network, with Fernando Álvarez on play-by-play alongside analyst Carlos Peña.

Where can I stream today’s Phillies-D’backs game?

Phillies-Diamondbacks will stream on the Max app, but you would need a subscription to both Max ($9.99 a month with ads) and the B/R Sports Add-On ($9.99 a month), though they are running a promo.

You also can stream the series on the TBS app, but you’ll need to log in with a cable subscription.

The games also will stream on any so-called skinny bundle that carries TBS, including YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, and DirecTV Stream. Most offer a free trial.

You won’t be able to watch if you’re a Fubo subscriber, since the subscription service doesn’t carry Warner Bros. Discovery’s channels.

Who are the starting pitchers for Phillies-D’backs Game 6?

Aaron Nola (3-0, 0.96 ERA) will take the mound for the Phillies tonight. Nola, who’s contract is up after this season, has allowed a total of two runs across in three starts this postseason, with 19 strikeouts to just two walks. That includes shutting out the Diamondbacks for six innings in Game 2 of the NLDS.

“Nola does this all the time. He hasn’t missed a start in almost seven full seasons,” wrote Inquirer columnist Marcus Hayes. “Every fifth day, he’s been as efficient as the Terminator and as cold-blooded as John Wick.”

The Diamondbacks will counter with righty Merrill Kelly (1-1, 3.00 ERA), who took the loss in Game 2 of the NLCS after allowing three home runs and four runs over 5⅔ innings. Other than that, Kelly only faced the Phillies once this season — he had a no-decision in a 4-3 loss on June 14, giving up three earned runs over six innings.

Pregame Phillies reading

Pregame options include TBS, NBC Sports Philadelphia, and WIP

On Monday, Phillies Pregame Live will air at 4 p.m. on NBC Sports Philadelphia, featuring Michael Barkann, Ricky Bottalico, Ben Davis, and former Phillies general manager Ruben Amaro, Jr. They’ll return for Phillies Postgame Live following the game.

TBS has its own pregame coverage beginning at 4:30 p.m. Hosting the network’s studio coverage is veteran broadcaster Ernie Johnson. Joining him will be former Phillies star Jimmy Rollins, Hall of Famer Pedro Martinez, and three-time All-Star Curtis Granderson.

WIP will also offer pre- and postgame coverage, hosted by Gregg Murphy.

Full Phillies-Diamondbacks NLCS playoff schedule

The Phillies lead the series 3-2. Times are Eastern:

Full Rangers-Astros ALCS playoff schedule

The series is tied 3-3.

Game 1: Rangers 2, Astros 0 Game 2: Rangers 5. Astros 4 Game 3: Astros 8, Rangers 5 Game 4: Astros 10, Rangers 3 Game 5: Astros 5, Rangers 4 Game 6: Rangers 9, Astros 2 Game 7: Rangers at Astros, Monday, Oct. 23, 8:03 p.m. (Fox)

2023 World Series

Game 1: Friday, Oct. 27, TBD (Fox) Game 2: Saturday, Oct. 28, TBD (Fox) Game 3: Monday, Oct. 30, TBD (Fox) Game 4: Tuesday, Oct. 31, TBD (Fox) Game 5: Wednesday, Nov. 1, TBD (Fox)* Game 6: Friday, Nov. 3, TBD (Fox)* Game 7: Saturday, Nov. 4, TBD (Fox)*

* If necessary