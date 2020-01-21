Rather, that vote of confidence came from Gabe Kapler on the day Eflin made his last start of 2019. In his last seven starts, Eflin, a slim 25-year-old, overcame both the “heavy body” that he believed hindered him midseason and the heavy-handed coaching from Chris Young, an analytics disciple who’d told Eflin to scrap his sinker and throw more four-seam fastballs high in the strike zone. Eflin’s ERA was 2.83 through his first 14 starts but jumped to 10.46 in his next six, which landed him in the bullpen for two weeks. Eflin eventually scrapped Young’s instructions and went 3-2 with a 2.83 ERA in his last seven starts. Neither Kapler nor Young remains with the Phillies. Eflin might wind up wishing they were.