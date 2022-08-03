The Phillies made fans wait, but were able to acquire Noah Syndergaard from the Los Angeles Angles on Tuesday with minutes left to bolster their starting pitching rotation as they look to end a 10-year playoff drought.

The move capped off a busy Tuesday for the Phillies, who also acquired veteran relief pitcher David Robertson from the Chicago Cubs and top defensive center fielder Brandon Marsh from the Angels. But don’t get too attached to the Phillies’ newest players — Inquirer beat writer Scott Lauber notes both Syndergaard and Robertson are likely gone once the season is over.

“I think we’re better,” Phillies president Dave Dombrowski told reporters Tuesday. “How much better are we? I know we’re a better ballclub. We were able to add a starting pitcher, a bullpen guy, and we solidified our ballclub from a defensive perspective.”

» READ MORE: New reliever David Robertson won’t be the Phillies’ closer, Rob Thomson says

Longtime ESPN MLB analyst and newly-inducted Hall of Famer Tim Kurkjian echoed Dombrowski’s comments on ESPN Tuesday, noting the Phillies addressed most of their needs ahead of the trade deadline.

“The Phillies really upgraded their defense in the last couple of days. Then they added David Robertson today, who really will help their bullpen,” Kurkjian said during ESPN’s trade deadline special. “And now they’ve added another starting pitcher. Got to love what Dave Dombrowski did the last 36 hours.”

Inquirer columnist David Murphy was less impressed by the moves, noting that the Phillies did get better, but “did not get better enough.”

“With Robertson and Syndergaard, the key selling point is the cost. The veteran duo came at the cost of a couple of long-shot prospects and former top overall pick Mickey Moniak, who was probably on his way to being DFA’d,” Murphy wrote. “If the Phillies had to settle for patchwork rent-a-players, this was a fine way to do it.”

» READ MORE: David Murphy: Phillies tread water in the NL at the trade deadline, despite new additions

Here’s what baseball pundits and writers thought of the Phillies trades Tuesday:

Buster Olney, ESPN

They wanted to upgrade defensive shortstop, they did that with Sosa the other day. The pick up Marsh to upgrade their defense in center field. And they pick up a reliever in David Robertson. I love what the Phillies have done.

David Schoenfield, ESPN

The question Phillies fans will ask: Why not the likes of Luis Castillo, Frankie Montas or Tyler Mahle? Simple: The Phillies didn’t have the farm system depth to acquire one of those starters. They understandably weren’t going to trade Mick Abel or Andrew Painter, the two highly regarded pitching prospects taken in the first round in 2020 and 2021. The farm system drops off rapidly after those two, with catcher Logan O’Hoppe going to the Angels for Marsh. Anyway, the Phillies didn't give up much here and did add some much-needed rotation depth.

Emma Baccellieri, Sports Illustrated

None of their moves were particularly flashy on their own. But together, they added up, and the Phillies filled just about every hole they had. They now have a real centerfielder (Brandon Marsh). Another starter (Noah Syndergaard). More in the bullpen (David Robertson). A good defensive shortstop (Edmundo Sosa). Collectively, those moves leave this defense somewhat less of a liability and add some sorely needed pitching depth—all while allowing Philly to hold onto most of its top prospects.

Michael Baumann, The Ringer

The Phillies did pretty well, and didn’t give up any prospects with which they’ll regret parting. But if anything, they lost ground to the Braves and Cardinals. A bigger upgrade in the rotation or center field would’ve been nice. (Could the Phillies have somehow hijacked both ends of the Bader-Montgomery trade? No, of course not, they’re not the Pirates.) Particularly because if the Mariners’ acquisition of Castillo pays off, guess which team will suddenly own the longest playoff drought in MLB?

Bradford Doolittle, ESPN

Robertson not only deepens the Philadelphia bullpen, but he brings it into focus. Now Rob Thomson can line up Corey Knebel, Brad Hand, Jose Alvarado and the vicious Seranthony Dominguez in front of Robertson. And he can stop using Jeurys Familia in high- and medium-leverage spots. ... Robertson saved 14 games for the Cubs while compiling a 2.23 ERA and recording 11.4 strikeouts per nine innings. He was perhaps a bit lucky, with a .216 BABIP, but there isn’t much separation between his Statcast-based expected numbers and his actual numbers, so any regression should be soft. The caveat is he’ll join a club with one of baseball’s worst team defenses, which will do no favors for his BABIP.