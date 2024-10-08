Local bars and venues to watch the Phillies playoff and World Series run

As the Phillies charge through another Red October, they need backup — and Philly’s ready to deliver.

Tickets are tough to snag, with most going to the lucky few who hit the playoff lottery. But that doesn’t mean Philadelphians can’t cheer on the Fightin’ Phils from home — or at your favorite local watering hole.

Dozens of bars and restaurants across the city will not only be playing the Phillies playoff (and hopefully, World Series) games with sound on, but they’ll be offering drink and food specials to go with it.

Here are some Philadelphia bars, restaurants, and venues playing the Phillies playoff games.

Chinatown’s premier beer and Asian-American fusion destination, Bar-Ly will be playing the Phillies games across the bars’ many TVs, alongside its 60-beer draft list and everyday happy hour from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

📍101 N. 11th St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19107, 🌐 bar-ly.com, 📞 215-922-2688,

Philly’s popular chain of sports bars in Rittenhouse, Headhouse, and a river deck on the Delaware are all playing the Phillies post-season games with a full lineup of DJs, happy hours, and food and drink specials at each location.

📍Multiple locations, 🌐 cavsheadhouse.com, cavsrittenhouse.com, theriverdeck.com

Fishtown’s German beer hall is a great spot to watch Phillies games with Frankford Hall’s “Texas Tommy” all-beef hotdog with sharp cheddar, bacon, and cheese sauce, served on a pretzel roll.

📍1210 Frankford Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19125, 🌐 frankfordhall.com, 📞 215-634-3338

This old-school saloon has been serving the Fairmount and Spring Garden sections of Philadelphia for almost 100 years and will have the games on TV in the outside seating area.

📍1940 Green St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19130, 🌐 greenroomphiladelphia.com, 📞 215-241-6776

Philly’s Hard Rock Cafe encourages fans to “get their Phil” of playoff baseball with the new passion fruit, mango, and vodka “Red October-tini.” Phillies games will be played throughout the post-season run alongside Hard Rock’s Big Game specials menu, including legendary nachos and onion ring towers.

📍1113 Market St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19107, 🌐 cafe.hardrock.com/philadelphia, 📞 215-238-1000

Fairmount’s Pan-Asian mini-golf bar, with 32 taps of local beer and 15 TVs, is playing the Phillies games with sound on alongside a $6 Kenwood pint and hot dog combo, $35 canned cocktail buckets, $10 Kenwood pitchers, and $15 Workhorse K-Lot pitchers.

📍1600 W Girard Ave., Suite C5, Philadelphia, Pa. 19130, 🌐 liberteegrounds.com, 📞 267-324-3487

Among the best dive bars in the city, and a watering hole for one of county’s biggest stars Zach Bryan, it’s an absolute no-brainer that McGlinchey’s is playing the Phillies playoff games.

📍259 S. 15th St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19102, 🌐 @mcglincheysbarphilly, 📞 (215) 735-1259

This small chain of sports bars, with locations throughout Center City and University City, has become one of the leading sports bars in town. Watch the Fightin’ Phils on multiple big screens.

📍Multiple locations, 🌐 misconducttavern.com, 📞 267-928-4297 (Logan Square)

Old City’s tucked-away beer garden along Market Street, is playing all the Phillies games with sound on, accompanied by $6 city wides and well drinks, $5 domestic cans, and $4 green tea shots.

📍240 Market St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19106, 🌐 oldcitybeergarden.com, 📞 267-687-8653

An Irish pub nestled into Headhouse Square since 1979, O’Neals Pub is outfitted with a steetery out front, patio in the back, and a main bar indoors — all with TVs playing the Phillies. Weekday evening games fall within O’Neals happy hour with $5 starters and $2 off most drinks. But, no matter what time the Phillies game starts, $1 hot dogs will follow including $2 chili cheese dogs, $5 fireball shots, and deals on Bud and Mango Cart beers.

📍611 S. 3rd St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19147, 🌐 onealspub.com, 📞 215-574-9495

One of the closest bars to the South Philly Sports Complex, Philadium has more than 20 TVs lining the outdoor seating area and main indoor bar.

📍1631 Packer Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19145, 🌐 philadium.com, 📞 215-271-2337

Watch all of Red October on the 52-foot screen at Live! Casino’s Sports & Social bar which will serve $10 cocktails, $5 Budweisers, and $2 hot dogs (home games only).

📍900 Packer Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19148, 🌐 philadelphia.livecasinohotel.com, 📞 267-682-7422

A true drinkers bar, Stoke’s is playing the Phillies post-season games alongside $4 domestic bottles and $5 City Wides all night. In the words of the owners, “No credit cards. No BS. Just the best pre/post gaming little dive bar in town.”

📍2651 S. 16th St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19145, 🌐 facebook.com, 📞 215-271-2783

Philadelphia and Pennsylvania’s first Black-owned brewery from the Koiler brothers will be playing the Phillies games with sound on — except Tuesday’s game which will still play on the TVs but with sound off due to Two Locals’ Quizzo night with Johnny Goodtimes and Ya Fav Trashman Terrill Haigler.

📍3675 Market St., Suite 100, Philadelphia, Pa. 19104, 🌐 twolocalsbrewing.com, 📞 267-969-3837

Watch the Phillies game inside Philly’s biggest brewery with an ice-cold Yards’ Kyle Schwarber Philly Standard draft. During the Tuesday, Oct. 8, game, local artist Nero_One will unveil his limited edition Phillies t-shirt collaboration with the brewery, with each shirt purchase getting a free drink ticket.

📍500 Spring Garden St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19123, 🌐 yardsbrewing.com, 📞 215-525-0175

Xfinity Live! is the biggest and liveliest sports watch party in Philadelphia for every game. Phillies are playing on the 58-foot screen, DJs are hosting pre and post-game parties, and there are plenty of chances for giveaways and cash prizes.

📍1100 Pattison Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19148, 🌐 xfinitylive.com, 📞 215-372-7000