While further flung travel is tough right now, we have some great close-to-home adventures to enjoy.

If you’re feeling cooped up, and want a safe foray out of the house, we’ve got you covered, with options for any interest, whether you want to stay close to home, travel farther afield, or make a whole day of it.

For each spot, we’ve also got more that you can do in the area — an added bonus for making the trip.

Got an idea for a road trip topic you want us to take on? Email us.

To pick your own fruit + veg:

There is no shortage of farms and orchards offering that opportunity to potential pickers. Locally, we can get everything from succulent blackberries and peaches, to gorgeous tomatoes and sweet peppers. You can even travel a bit and make a day trip out of it, if you’re up to the task. Here’s our guide if berries are specifically what you’re after. Or, if you want the full produce mix, we’ve got 12 spots, all within about 70 miles of Philly that have a range of fruit, veg, and even flowers.

To take in some waterfalls

Hopping on a meandering trail that ends in a majestic waterfall is the perfect day trip this spring and summer as experts urge us to continue socializing and exercising outside. Elizabeth Wellington has found eight favorite spots, whether you want a long hike, or need a trail that’s little-kid or wheelchair accessible.

To explore wine country:

Pennsylvania is home to more than 300 wineries — and in Philadelphia, we’re close to more than a few of them. If you’re looking for a wine-centric journey without going too far from home, consider yourself seen. Our list has 10 Pennsylvania wineries all within about 100 miles of Center City — so feel free to plan a day trip, whether you’re looking to sip some vino in a beautiful setting, or maybe just take a bottle or two home.

If indie beer’s more your thing

We have two lists for you, beer lovers, one on each side of the state border.

Pennsylvania has long been awash with great beer, with more than 400 craft breweries in the commonwealth, which produced 3.6 million barrels of beer in 2019, according to the Brewers Association. And now, we can finally visit some of them again. Here are 12 worth the pilgrimage.

We hear you, New Jersey — Pennsylvania isn’t the only state with a bunch of craft breweries worth a day trip. The Garden State is packed with top-shelf suds, too. New Jersey is home to about 127 craft breweries that collectively produced more than 171,000 barrels of beer in 2019, according to the Brewers Association. And they can be found all over the state, whether you’re heading up to North Jersey, or going down the Shore. Here are 12 worth your beer money.

If you want to explore the cool weirdness of the region

After so much of the same, it’s fair to want something memorable. We’ve got 10 offbeat spots, including an underground cave, the only construction-themed amusement park in America, a place to hang out with wolves, and, yes, a rodeo, all within about 100 miles of Center City.

If you want to catch a movie

We’re loving the resurgence of drive-ins, with optional makeouts and nobody kicking our seat and answering the phone. Pennsylvania has about 28 drive-ins with 45 screens — only New York has more, according to the United Drive-In Theatre Owners Association. Whether you want to see a new-ish blockbuster or go vintage with ’80s classics, horror movies or more, here are 12 spots where you can catch a flick from the comfort of your car.

If you want gorgeous, ‘gram-worthy scenery

If you just want to take in the view, and take out your camera, there’s a wide range of scenery within a quick drive. From wildlife and nature photography to gorgeous landscapes, there are plenty of opportunities to hone your skills — and take your mind off what a mess we’re in right now, at least for a little while.

