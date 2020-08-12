Sure, you could head to the grocery store or have your provisions delivered to your home during the coronavirus pandemic. But sometimes, it’s nice to get out into nature and pick your own fruits and vegetables to take home.
And lucky for Philly-area folks, there is no shortage of farms and orchards offering that opportunity to potential pickers. Locally, we can get everything from succulent blackberries and peaches, to gorgeous tomatoes and sweet peppers. You can even travel a bit and make a day trip out of it, if you’re up to the task.
Naturally, though, with a pandemic going, your trip will include plenty of social distancing and mask-wearing, so don’t forget the usual precautions. And, as always, crop selection and availability to subject to change, so it is best to call the farm or orchard to see what is available for picking.
We’ve rounded up a dozen area farms and orchards where you can go and pick your own fruits, veggies, and even flowers. Check out the list below:
If you just want something a little more flowery to pick yourself, this Plymouth Meeting farm is your spot. At it since 1916, Maple Acres today is known for their pick-your-own zinnias — but they also occasionally offer PYO on items like broccoli and tomatoes as well.
Don’t miss: Got the kids with you? Legoland Discovery Center, located about a mile away from the farm, is offering limited, reserved times. Or keep it outdoors at the Elmwood Park Zoo, just five miles away.
2656 Narcissa Rd., Plymouth Meeting, 19 miles from Center City, open 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. daily, check in at the market before picking, 610-828-7395, mapleacresfarmmarket.com
Buy a timed ticket online to pick at this New Jersey farm, where you can take home veggies including sweet corn, zucchini, yellow squash, tomatoes and potatoes — or just some sunflowers and zinnias if you’re full-up on food. Kids not feeling pick-y? Head to the Discovery Barnyard for pedal go-karts and splash pads.
Don’t miss: Grab a beer after your pick at one of the great nearby breweries, including Forgotten Boardwalk Brewing and Spellbound Brewing — both of which are less than 10 miles away.
133 Church Rd., Medford, NJ, 21 miles from Center City, start times are 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on weekdays, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends, 609-654-8643, johnsonsfarm.com
Linvilla Orchards is a classic Delco destination, and currently, their pick-your-own offerings include options like blackberries, raspberries, and several varieties of apples, as well as tomatoes, eggplant, and sweet peppers. Other attractions like their playground and picnic area are closed due to COVID-19, but you can do some socially distanced fishing at the onsite Orchard Lake.
Don’t miss: Need another PYO opportunity? Indian Orchards Farm, which features organically-grown fruits and veggies ripe for picking, is only a five-minute drive away.
137 W. Knowlton Rd., Media, 25 miles from Center City, open 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily, 610-876-7116, linvilla.com
At it since 2001, this Bucks County orchard offers a robust pick-your-own program that includes apples, nectarines, blackberries, tomatoes, peppers, zucchini, cucumbers, and more. No reservations are required to PYO, but if you want a limited-capacity hayride to your picking spot, make sure you wear your mask.
Don’t miss: If you’ve got young kids in tow — and you’re comfortable in a theme park right now — Sesame Place is about three miles away, and open Thursday through Sunday with plenty of COVID-19 precautions.
97 Styers Ln., Langhorne, 26 miles from Center City, open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, though hours are subject to change, so call before you visit, 215-702-9633, styerorchard.com
Located on 200 acres of land in Princeton, Terhune Orchards grows more than 40 different crops — but pick-your-own offerings are currently limited to zinnias and other flowers, and some blackberries, according to their website. On the horizon, however, are PYO gourds and pumpkins, and more than a dozen kinds of apples. Picked out? Check out their excellent Farm Store.
Don’t miss: It’s not just fruit and veggies here. Terhune also has an onsite winery, where you can grab some food and some wine (or wine slushy!) to enjoy in their outdoor seating area on weekends.
330 Cold Soil Rd, Princeton, NJ, 40 miles from Center City, open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, 609-924-2310, terhuneorchards.com
Make a PYO reservation online ahead of your visit to this Chester County farm, which offers items like blackberries, corn, and peaches. And if you’re not feeling it, but still want to get out, Highland also offers curbside pickup on everything from fruits and veggies to pies and donuts.
Don’t miss: Want to take in a little more natural beauty? Longwood Gardens is less than 10 miles away and open for timed admission.
1000 Marshallton-Thorndale Rd., West Chester, 45 miles from Center City, reservation times and availability vary daily due to field and weather conditions, 610-269-3494, highlandorchards.net
Solebury’s 80-acre plot grows all kinds of fruits and berries, and you can currently head out to their Bucks County spot for limited quantities of PYO blueberries and blackberries, as well as cherry tomatoes and flowers. By late August, they’ll start offering PYO on about 20 varieties of apples throughout the fall.
Don’t miss: If you’re looking to get in a little bit of shopping alongside your fruit haul, head about 3.5 miles south to Peddler’s Village, where you can hit up more than 60 stores.
3325 Creamery Rd., New Hope, 45 miles from Center City, open Thursday to Sunday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., 215-297-8079, soleburyorchards.com
Located in bucolic Berks County, Weaver’s Orchard allows customers to pick their own peaches nectarines, blackberries, blueberries, and Earligold and Honeycrisp apples, with other apples and pears coming soon. However, you’ll need to use the orchard’s own pre-paid containers, as containers brought from home aren’t allowed because of COVID-19.
Don’t miss: To keep it outdoorsy, take a 15-minute drive to the nearby French Creek State Park for 35 miles of hiking trails, plus wildlife watching and fishing opportunities.
40 Fruit Ln., Morgantown, 52 miles from Center City, open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, 610-856-7300, weaversorchard.com
Head out to Lancaster County location to pick a variety of fruits and vegetables, including peaches, nectarines, apples, blackberries, raspberries, sweet and hot peppers, corn, cucumbers, and eggplant. As a bonus, Brecknock provides bottled water to picking customers, so remember to stay hydrated out there.
Don’t miss: Looking for a bite and a brew? Craft beer pioneer Stoudts Brewing Co. is about five minutes away, and is offering outdoor seating and a full food menu Thursday through Sunday.
390 Orchard Rd., Mohnton, 63 miles from Center City, open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday and Saturday, 717-445-5704, brecknockorchard.com
Phillips Farm has a variety of Jersey fresh produce ripe for the picking — such as peaches, nectarines, blackberries, blueberries, and even elderberries — but it’s best to call their hotline for current availability. Please note: a Phillips Farms bucket, available for $2 at check-in (or you can bring a used one for free), is required to pick.
Don’t miss: To get in some natural wonder, head across the river to Hellertown, where you can check out Lost River Caverns, a five-room limestone cavern that recently reopened for tours (reservations required).
91 Crabapple Hill Rd., Milford, N.J., 65 miles from Center City, open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, but closed Tuesdays, 908-995-0022, phillipfarms.com
Hit up this Lehigh County farm for items like blueberries, blackberries, string beans, and peaches. No reservations required, but remember to bring cash — debit and credit cards are not accepted.
Don’t miss: Check out the Lehigh Valley Zoo, which has everything from salamanders to sloths about eight miles away (or, for something completely different, take a quick drive to Dorney Park).
5681 Berry Dr., New Tripoli, 67 miles from Center City, open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, 610-298-2591, schmidtberryfarm.com
Apple picking at Grim’s starts mid-August with Honeycrisp apples, and PYO veggies such as zucchini, eggplant, and tomatoes are also available. Also check out their Great Potato Dig (where you can get your picks fried up into french fries) and Sunflower Experience (where you can walk through their sunflower fields and cut one to take home).
Don’t miss: Need a little vino? Grim’s is within about 15 minutes from plenty of wineries, including Folino Estate Vineyard & Winery, Clover Hill Vineyards & Winery, and Vynecrest Vineyards & Winery.
9875 Schantz Rd., Breinigsville, 68 miles from Center City, open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday, call their hotline for updates, 610-841-1417, grimsorchard.com