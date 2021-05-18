Where to pick your own strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, and other produce near Philadelphia

Just as apples announce that fall is here, few things signal the start of summer like pick-your-own berries. And, sure, you could run to the local market to pick up a pint of your favorites, but nothing beats a berry fresh from the Earth.

In the Philly area, we’ve got tons of local farms and orchards that have fields brimming with PYO produce throughout the season, from New Jersey to Lancaster County and beyond. So, why not make a day of it?

Remember, though, you’ll be out trolling the fields during warm weather — so remember to dress comfortably, slather on sunscreen, and drink plenty of water.

And as with anything agricultural, starting times for the season are not exact, and what’s available can depend on the week, the weather, and overall picking conditions. So, if you’re looking for something specific, call ahead to your destination first.

Remember: You should only pick ripe berries, meaning completely red strawberries without green or white tips, easily plucked raspberries, and dark, plump blackberries and blueberries. If you need help, don’t be afraid to ask the folks at the farm — after all, they’re the experts.

So, where can you go around here to pick some produce? Here are some options in the region, in order from closest to furthest from Philly:

If you just want something flowery to pick, this Plymouth Meeting farm is your spot. Since 1916, Maple Acres has been known for its pick-your-own zinnias. PYO flowers and blueberries at this local favorite. Check in at the market before picking.

📍2656 Narcissa Road, Plymouth Meeting, Pa. 19462, 📞 610-828-7395, 🌐 mapleacresfarmmarket.com, 📷 @mapleacresfarmmarket, 🕑 Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Saturday to Sunday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

You can buy timed tickets online for this New Jersey farm. Hayride tickets are $6 on the weekdays and $8 on Saturday and Sunday. From mid-June through July, blueberries are available for PYO, followed by other summery crops like sweet corn, peaches, and string beans. And if you and the kids are all picked out, check out their Discovery Barnyard for fun activities like go-carts, climbing rocks, and splash pads.

📍 133 Church Road, Medford, N.J. 08055, 📞 609-654-8643, 🌐 johnsonsfarm.com, 📷 @johnsonscornerfarm, 🕑 Monday to Sunday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

You mostly hear about this classic Delco spot in the fall because of their apple picking, but they also offer great berry picking during the summer. Get strawberries and peonies right now . Pre-purchase timed tickets online for $11 online ($13 for walk-ups).

📍 137 W. Knowlton Road, Media, Pa. 19063, 📞 610-876-7116, 🌐 linvilla.com, 📷 @LinvillaOrchards, 🕑 Monday to Sunday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Advertisement

Just down the road from Linvilla, there’s also great berry picking at Indian Orchards Farm. Running for more than 100 years, this 35-acre plot offers raspberries and blackberries in mid summer, and peaches and apples become available in late summer. Entrance into the fields is $3.50 per person, plus the cost of whatever you pick, no reservations needed.

📍 29 Copes Lane, Media, Pa. 19063, 📞 610-564-0794, 🌐 indianorchardsfarm.com, 🕑 Sunday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Since 2001, this Bucks County orchard has offered a robust pick-your-own program that includes peaches, apples, gourds, tomatoes, and more. No reservations are required to PYO, and you can also grab a hayride while you’re there. The farm opens late June, early July.

📍1121 Woodbourne Road, Langhorne, Pa. 19047, 📞 215-702-9633 🌐 styerorchard.com 📷 @styerorchard 🕑 Saturday and Sunday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (hours may extend into the weekdays)

This Bucks County farm’s summer picking season typically runs from May through September, when you’ll be able to find strawberries and blackberries, and raspberries, depending on when you go. PYO offerings are priced by container. Picking passes are $7.

📍 931 Stony Hill Road, Yardley, Pa. 19067, 📞 215-968-1670, 🌐 shadybrookfarm.com, 📷 @shadybrookfarm, 🕑 Sunday to Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Wednesdays, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Reservations are required to pick your own flowers and berries at this Bucks County farm, but the (small) effort is worth it. Here, they kick things off in June with PYO raspberries and blackberries for $8.99 per pound.. There’s plenty to do besides pick fruit, though, such as their Aerial Adventure Park, family-focused Adventure Farm, kid-friendly obstacle course, and, on weekends, goat yoga.

📍 5500 N. Easton Road, Doylestown, Pa. 18902, 📞 215-766-8388, 🌐 hellericksfarm.com, 📷 @hellericksfarm, 🕑 Hours vary depending on the month

Hammonton is known for its blueberries, so it only makes sense to visit this 108-year-old farm and nursery for a fresh batch. You’ll find shaded picnic table areas around, perfect for a picnic before or after your picking. Call to schedule — reservations are required here. Be sure to bring cash for your $2.50 pints, no credit or debit cards accepted.

📍3101 Nesco Road, Hammonton, N.J. 08037, 📞 609-561-5905, 🌐dimeofarms.com, 📷 @dimeofarms, 🕑 Sunday to Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (during June, July and August)

Head to Princeton for some Jersey-fresh PYO berries from this over 200-acre farm. Among the 40-some crops they grow are strawberries (late May to early June), blueberries (late June to late July), and blackberries (July to August) — plus other summer fruits including cherries (mid-June for sweet, late June for tart). Plus, if you’re all picked out, you can always hit their excellent Farm Store for a less labor-intensive treat. The farm is cash-less.

📍 330 Cold Soil Road, Princeton, N.J., 08540, 📞 609-924-2310, 🌐 terhuneorchards.com, 📷 @terhuneorchards, 🕑 Monday and Tuesday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Like Linvilla, Highland Orchards is known for their apple picking — but there’s so much more at this Chester County farm. The pick-your-own season includes strawberries, red raspberries, and cherries — check the website or Facebook for updates on what’s available. No reservations are needed — you can make a timed reservation online ahead of your visit. There is a $3 per person field access fee.

📍 1000 Mashallton Thorndale Road., West Chester, Pa. 19380, 📞 610-269-3494, 🌐 highlandorchards.net, 📷 @highlandorchardsinc, 🕑 Tuesday to Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday to Sunday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Solebury opens its 80-acre Bucks County plot in late June and kicks things off with a crop of PYO blueberries, which lasts through mid-August. After that, you can also expect cherries, flowers, and apples (about two dozen varieties). Solebury is open rain or shine, and all PYO fruit is priced by the pound.

📍 3325 Creamery Road, New Hope, Pa. 18938, 📞 215-297-8079, 🌐 soleburyorchards.com, 📷 @soleburyorchards, 🕑 Thursday to Sunday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. (starting June 20)

It’s tough to beat this Berks County orchard for the variety of PYO berries they have throughout the season. In June and July, you’ll find strawberries, red and black raspberries, cherries, blueberries, and then kiwi berries (kind of a cross between a kiwi and a grape). And if you’ve got a particularly sweet tooth, swing by their ice cream shed, where you can choose from 8 to 10 flavors. Pricing depends on fruit or container size.

📍 40 Fruit Lane, Morgantown, Pa. 19543, 📞 610-856-7300, 🌐 weaversorchard.com, 📷 @weaversorchard, 🕑 Monday to Thursday and Saturday 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Friday 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

A few miles away from Weaver’s, there’s another orchard with plenty of berries to choose from throughout the season. Brecknockoffers their PYO strawberry crop, followed by red raspberries in early June, blueberries and black raspberries in mid-June, and blackberries in late June. Plus, if you’re picking, the orchard provides you a complimentary bottle of water to keep you hydrated. Be sure to snag a complimentary red wagon to help you carry your pickings.

📍 390 Orchard Road, Mohnton, Pa. 19540, 📞 717-445-5704, 🌐 brecknockorchard.com, 📷 @brecknockorchard, 🕑 Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Wednesday and Saturday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

PYO cherries, strawberries, and potatoes are now closed for the season. But PYO produce, such as potatoes, eggplant, tomatoes, and more, are next. Be sure to check out the Great Potato Dig (where your picks can be fried up into french fries) and the Sunflower Experience (where you can walk through sunflower fields and cut one to take home). Call their picking hotline before you go for updates.

📍9875 Schantz Road, Breinigsville, Pa. 18031, 📞 610-395-5655 (Hotline: 610-841-1417), 🌐 grimsorchard.com, 📷 @grimsorchard, 🕑 Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Phillips Farms has a variety of Jersey fresh produce ripe for the picking — peaches, sour cherries, blackberries, blueberries, and even elderberries — but it’s best to call its hotline for current availability. Please note: A Phillips Farms bucket, available for $2.50 at check-in, is required to pick. There is a picking minimum of $5.

📍91 Crab Apple Hill Road, Milford, N.J. 08848, 📞 908-995-0022 🌐 phillipsfarms.com 📷 @phillipsfarmsofnewjersey 🕑 Monday., Wednesday to Sunday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

This one’s a berry farm located on Berry Drive in Lehigh County, so you know you’re not lost. Spend the day picking strawberries. Check their Facebook for updates on offerings. One note, though: The farm doesn’t accept credit and debit cards, so make sure you bring cash.

📍 5681 Berry Dr., New Tripoli, Pa. 18066, 📞 610-298-2591, 🌐 schmidtberryfarm.com, 🕑 Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sun. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

All berry sales are PYO at this small Lancaster County farm, which starts its season at the beginning of June with strawberries. In mid-June, the black and red raspberries hit. And if you can’t make it out to the farm, you can head to the Clark Park Farmers’ Market on Saturdays during the summer and fall, when Shenk’s pops up to sell their fruits and veggies to us Philly folks.

📍 911 Disston View Dr., Lititz, Pa. 17543, 📞 717-626-6194, 🌐 shenkberryfarm.com, 🕑 Tuesday 8 a.m. to noon (check website for updates)

Read more day trip stories:

» READ MORE: Our best Philly tips: Read our most useful stories