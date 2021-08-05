On the to-do list this week: Take a picture of your vaccination card, both sides, and maybe even get a vaccine card holder for added protection. Why? Some restaurants and venues are requiring proof of vaccination, so you may be asked to show your vaccine card (photo evidence works in most cases) in order to do some things. And this could be a growing trend.

What’s on my personal to-do list: I’m taking it easy this weekend. My only plan is to get an iced coffee from Two Persons at Bok.

We’ve collected our best Philly tips all in one place here. Stay healthy, stay safe, and get vaccinated.

Summer toolkit

Do this

Here is one highlight from our weekly events calendar:

Black Panther at Clark Park 🎥 (Movie / in-person / outdoors) Wakanda forever. University City District kicks off the 2021 movies in Clark Park series with Black Panther. Free registration is requested, and three seating areas have been designated: COVID-19 safety seating (for vulnerable groups, recommended for young children), fully vaccinated, and open seating. Keep in mind that screenings are contingent on good weather, and may be cancelled or postponed if the conditions aren’t right. (Free, Aug. 6, 7 p.m., 4301 Chester Ave., eventbrite.com)

Know this

The delta variant is here to remind us that COVID-19 isn’t going anywhere (sigh). Instead, it’s ramping up. Now, in order to protect both patrons and staff, some restaurants (like Martha in Kensington and Irwin’s in South Philly) are establishing proof-of-vaccination policies, so you need to show your vaccination card in order to eat indoors. And some concert venues, including Union Transfer, Johnny Brenda’s, and City Winery are doing the same, at least for some shows.

In other words, you need to keep that vaccination card safe: It’s as necessary as your debit card at this point. But, how exactly do you protect that awkwardly large piece of paper? Should you laminate it? What if you lose it? Here are vaccine card dos and don’ts, including:

Q: Should I laminate my vaccine card?

A: No, that’s not encouraged.

Q: Should I take a photo of my vaccination card?

A: Yes, ideally take pictures of the front and the back of the card. (But don’t share the pictures on social media.)

Q: What are the consequences of getting a fake vaccine card?

A: Faking a vaccine card is dangerous, illegal, and can be punishable by law. There’s even an official warning from the FBI.

Celebrate National Oyster Day 🦪

Today is National Oyster Day, and you should be celebrating with freshly shucked oysters whether at happy hour or at one of the oyster day celebrations (both Sweet Amalia Market and Kitchen in New Jersey and Oyster House on Sansom Street are hosting events today). Where to go for oysters in the area? There are plenty of spots, including many that serve local Delaware Bay oysters. See below for picks from our food team:

Oyster House: Oyster House on Sansom Street has the best, most expertly shucked selection of oysters around, plus great fried oysters. They frequently serve a half-dozen varieties, including oysters from the Delaware Bay, Long Island, Cape Cod, Canada, and more, so there’s lots from which to choose. Happy hour runs Tuesday through Friday from 4 to 6 p.m. at the oyster bar and at some outdoor tables. During happy hour, a rotating oyster (usually local) costs $2 a pop. Don’t forget to tip your shucker. On National Oyster Day (Aug. 5), Oyster House will be throwing an outdoor party on Sansom Street with Barnegat Oyster Collective; stop by for oyster-shucking lessons, local oyster tastings, and $2 oysters.📍1516 Sansom St., 🌐 oysterhousephilly.com, 📷 @phloysterhouse

Sweet Amalia Market and Kitchen: Sweet Amalia Market and Kitchen is named for co-owner Lisa Calvo’s Sweet Amalia oyster farm on the Delaware Bay, and, naturally, its oysters are the draw, both from the farm and from Barnegat Oyster Co. Try a half dozen raw ($18), baked ($20), or fried ($16), as well as cornmeal-crusted on a roll with celery root slaw ($16).📍994 US Route 40, Newfield, NJ, 🌐 sweetamalia.com, 📷 @sweetamaliaoysters

Royal Boucherie: There are both East and West Coast oysters on the menu at Old City’s Royal Boucherie for market price, along with other raw bar options like shrimp cocktail and lobster cocktail. You can also splurge and get oysters on a seafood platter with a daily rotation of other seafood (small platter $48; large $95).📍 52 S. Second St., 🌐 royalboucherie.com, 📷 @royalboucherie

Eat this

Did you know Pennsylvania invented the banana split? Like most food inventions, there are other places in the country that claim they’re the true birthplace, but Pennsylvania can firmly stake ownership. A letter, a newspaper story, and a request to a glassmaker to create a “banana boat” dish all show that a 23-year-old pharmacist created the dish in 1904 at Tassell Pharmacy in Latrobe. Kae Lani Palmisano shares the history of the delicious, three-scoop treat, along with the best places to order banana splits in the region.

Insta inspo

Here’s something that caught our eye from a Philly-area Instagram account that I think is worth sharing:

Since last March, MLK Drive has been closed to cars, which allowed cyclists, runners, and walkers to fully enjoy an open, car-free street during a time when indoor events were off limits. The city recently announced that MLK Drive would fully reopen to vehicle traffic, but after inspection, it was also announced that a portion will remain closed to cars because of structural concerns (for cars, not pedestrians or cyclists). The rest of the road opened to cars yesterday.

This means, for now at least, a portion of MLK Drive (from the Art Museum to Sweetbriar Drive) will remain closed to cars, and open daily to cyclists, runners, and walkers. On weekends and on city holidays through October, the entirety of MLK Drive will be closed to vehicle traffic.

Now may be the time to finally go buy a bike.

