On the to-do list this week: We are exactly 10 days away from Halloween, which means you only have 10 days to embrace all of the scary, eerie, and costumed fun. There are many ways to celebrate in the region, including 10 Halloween events in Philly, 13 Halloween attractions outside of Philly, 24 spots for pumpkin picking in the area, and too many haunted places in the region.

Last week, we asked you about your favorite Halloween activity. We got some fun answers, including a spooky burlesque show write-in answer. Overall, though, you seem to like hayrides the most.

🆕 This week, we have tell me about your best-ever Halloween costume in this quick poll. Mine was Beyonce’s all-black outfit in the Formation music video. What’s yours? We’ll share the most interesting answers next week.

On my personal to-do list: I’m going out to eat at Mercato BYOB.

Fall toolkit

Fall weekend planner

Here is one highlight from our weekly events calendar:

Tarot, Psychic and Astrology Readings at Dock Street West 🔮 (Seasonal / in-person) The weather is getting cooler and the vibe is getting eerie. Come tap into your spiritual side with first-come, first-served psychic, tarot, and astrology readings at Dock Street West. No matter what, you can bet that your future holds delicious Dock Street pizza and beer. ($25-$44.44, Oct. 26, 7-9 p.m., 705 S. 50th St., universitycity.org)

Find more of this week's events, and we even have a kid-friendly events calendar, too.

Your Halloween bucket list

As we noted, there are only 10 days to get your Halloween fill until next year. So, we have 10 things (below) to do over the next 10 days. Yes, it’s certainly a challenge (I guess we do still have to work during this time...), but it’s a good one. Fill your calendars with items from our Halloween bucket list and check out our guides to Halloween events in Philly, Halloween attractions outside of Philly, pumpkin picking in the area, and the most haunted places in the region for further inspiration. I know I have some exploring to do. Next on my list? Number four, that is if I can muster up the courage.

Go to the Betsy Ross House for its Friday night spooky tours. Soak up some scares at Halloween Nights at Eastern State Penitentiary (and catch a dancing skeleton performance while you’re at it). Head to Linvilla Orchards’ Pumpkinland for themed hayrides, a corn maze, and a jack-o-lantern exhibit. Go on a guided ghost tour at Fort Mifflin, a supposedly very haunted place. Hop aboard the Ride of Terror, a haunted hayride at South Jersey’s Creamy Acres Farm. Have a Halloween-themed drink at Nightmare Before Tinsel. Snap some photos at the new Eerie Illuminations light show at Shady Brook Farm. Embark on a walking tour of Laurel Hill Cemetery. Learn about Old City’s ghostly history on a Spirits of ‘76 ghost tour. Pick a pumpkin and get some apple cider doughnuts at Highland Orchards.

If Halloween isn’t your thing, do this instead

If you’re not into the frights and costumes, that’s OK, too. There’s still lots to do in the region. We have a new guide to the best things to do, eat, and see in Kennett Square, a town usually known for its giant mushroom festival (and for being the mushroom capital of the world), but has way more to offer than fungi. Here are a few of my favorites from our Kennett Square guide.

Kennett Underground Railroad Center Tours. Known locally as KURC, this non-profit volunteer group helps chronicle and celebrate Kennett’s significant role as part of the Underground Railroad. They offer occasional guided bus tours to the public throughout the year, and private tours are also available — or you can take a self-guided tour using KURC’s guide on the PocketSights app.📍 120 N. Union St., 📞 484-544-5070, 🌐 kennettundergroundrr.org

Kennett Brewing Company. Founded in 2015, Kennett Brewing has fast become a must-drink Pennsylvania brewery, thanks to their seriously great brown ales, maibocks, porters, and English-style bitters. But it’s not just for beer lovers — there’s really cool sangrias and house-made sodas (try the yerba mate), too. And check out the pub food-focused menu for burgers, pretzels, nachos, wings, and more.📍 109 S. Broad St. #2, 📞 610-444-0440, 🌐 kennettbrewingcompany.com, 📷 @kennettbrewingcompany, 🕑 Fri. 5 p.m.-9 p.m., Sat. 2 p.m.-9 p.m., Sun. 2 p.m., 7 p.m.

Portabello’s of Kennett Square. This one is the for the mushroom lovers. At it for 10 years now, Portabello’s is probably best known for their roasted mushroom soup, which features local mushrooms from Stinson’s Farm, Madeira, and fried shallot. Then, there’s the mushroom en cocotte (with raclette cheese, leeks, garlic, thyme, chives, and crostini), the mushroom truffle pizza, the cremini mushroom-loaded stroganoff, and simple brown butter mushrooms as a side. More of a brunch person? Try the mushroom frittata, mushroom crepe, or mushroom lasagna.📍 108 E. State St., 📞 610-925-4984, 🌐 portabellosofkennettsquare.com, 🕑 Wed.-Thu. 4 p.m.-8 p.m., Fri.-Sat. noon-9 p.m., Sun. noon-8 p.m.

Insta inspo

There’s a new brewery opening in East Passyunk, between Reed and Wharton streets, right up the street from Pat’s and Geno’s. Which is exciting for many reasons. Personally, I live just a few blocks away so I will soon have a new favorite neighbor. As owner Evan Roth told Michael Klein in 2019 “Our mission is to try to use as many local flavors, artisans, and producers to showcase the Philadelphia region,” he said. “Think of it as a farm brewery within the city.”

Anyway, starting tomorrow night, Cartesian Brewing will have their beers on tap, along with a local cider, and a selection of snacks, canned cocktails, and wine. Plus, it’s BYOC (bring your own cheesesteak). Cheers and see you there!