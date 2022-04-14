The best things to eat, see, and do in the region

The best things to do in Atlantic City

As a Shore town, Atlantic City doesn’t get the same love that others do (looking at you, Cape May, LBI, and Sea Isle City). But, as the closest Shore point to Philadelphia, it’s an easy drive down the expressway (or a convenient train ride from 30th Street) and it offers a surprising amount of things to do (way beyond gambling at the casinos) and is home to fascinating history, too.

As you plan your summer trips down the Shore (this weather is just begging for a Shore trip), you can use contributor Regan Stephens’ guide to Atlantic City to plan your time out in the town. You can explore the 19th-century Absecon Lighthouse where you can tour the 171-foot structure (the tallest lighthouse in New Jersey) and climb 228-steps to the watch room, hop on amusement rides at Steel Pier, order a delicious sandwich at White House Sub Shop, order some tacos from Pancho’s Mexican Taqueria, get a massage at Hard Rock Resort and Casino’s Rock Spa & Salon, and much more.

Here is our full guide to all of the best things to do, eat, and see in Atlantic City.

🎊 Festival of Colors at the Philadelphia Zoo (Community / in-person / outdoors / kid-friendly) The Hindu holiday Holi celebrates the arrival of spring, end of winter, and blossoming of love. Head to the Zoo to celebrate with performances, activities, and a color throwing ceremony. This colorful day will definitely make its mark on your wardrobe, so wear something you’re comfortable getting messy in. (Free with admission, April 16, noon-4 p.m., 3400 W. Girard Ave., philadelphiazoo.org)

How to celebrate Easter

Easter is this Sunday, and there are egg hunts, parades, and even adults-only parties happening all weekend to celebrate the holiday. Contributor Amber Burns shares the ways you can celebrate the holiday in the Philadelphia region, including:

Easter Bunny Hop

(Community / in-person / kid-friendly) Join the Easter Bunny and some of his bunny friends (like Peter Rabbit and Little Bunny Foo Foo) as they try to save Easter at this Adrienne Theater sing-along event. You and the family will bunny hop, sing, and dance to Rockin’ Robin and other songs to find all of this year’s missing Easter eggs. VIP tickets include pictures with the Easter Bunny. ($17-$35, April 14-15, 2030 Sansom St., eventbrite.com)

South Street Easter Promenade

(Community / in-person / kid-friendly / free) The South Street Headhouse District’s annual Easter celebration is back for its 89th year. Stop by for an egg hunt, food, games, and, of course, the annual parade and best-dressed competition (so wear your finest Easter attire). This year, the promenade goes down rain or shine. (Free, April 17, 12:30 p.m., Fifth and South Sts., southstreet.com)

Pop-Up Easter Tea at Franky Bradley’s

(Community / in-person) This is not your typical Easter tea party. Grab your favorite Sunday brunch outfit and prepare for a day party with laid-back vibes, food and drink specials — along with hip-hop and dancehall tunes. ($15-$22, April 17, 3-7 p.m., 1320 Chancellor St., eventbrite.com)

Here’s our guide to the best Easter events happening in the Philadelphia area.

In the spirit of warm-weather planning, Spruce Street Harbor Park and Blue Cross RiverRink Summerfest open for the season in less than a month. Both summertime pop-ups open on May 6 with all of the things you know and love — roller skating, boardwalk-style games at Summerfest, and lots of food and drinks at Spruce Street Harbor Park.

🤓 A good thing to know

New Jersey officially signed off on the start of adult-use marijuana sales. So, starting in roughly mid-May, adults in New Jersey will be able to buy legal weed. Here’s when and where you can buy weed in New Jersey, along with who can buy it.

