On the to-do list this week: It’s a long weekend for many people, and we have guides to the best things to do in Philly and the best things to do at the Shore.

On my personal to-do list: I’m going to watch the fireworks show at Penn’s Landing on Saturday.

Time for a game: This week, a neighborhood-wide happy hour returns to a certain Philly area. Do you know what it is?

Clues: It happens on Wednesday nights in the summer months only.

Click here if you know the answer (or want to know the answer). It’s the only event listed for June 1.

— Jillian Wilson

The best things to do in Philly this weekend

Throughout the Philly area, there are many ways to spend Memorial Day weekend. You can stop by the Mann Center for a patriotic concert led by the Philly POPS, a fireworks show at Penn’s Landing (watch it from Spruce Street Harbor Park, Race Street Pier, or Cherry Street Pier), a Memorial Day ceremony at Laurel Hill Cemetery, a music-filled party at Rivers Casino, and more.

If you’re staying in Philly, you can also check out:

🍹 The best weekend happy hours in Philly

🧺 The best picnic spots in Philly

🥞 The best pancakes in Philly

🚲 The best bike trails near Philly

Here’s how to spend Memorial Day weekend in Philly.

Spring toolkit

Weekend planner

Here is one highlight from our weekly events calendar:

🌹 Celebration of the Roses Festival (Community / in-person / outdoors / free) Historic Wyck House is best known for its stunning garden and Heritage roses. This weekend, you can celebrate these stunning blooms with lectures, a vendor marketplace, music and more. Attic Brewery and 2nd Street Sammies will also be there to keep your plates and cups full. (Free, May 28, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., 6026 Germantown Ave., wyck.org)

🔎 Find more of this week’s events, and we even have a kid-friendly events calendar, too.

The best things to do down the Shore this weekend

The Shore is a second home for many Philadelphians during the summer months, and Memorial Day kicks off the season in a big way. If you’re heading down the Shore this weekend, look forward to Wildwood’s annual kite festival, a Memorial Day parade in Barnegat Light, a fireworks show above the new Bally’s casino in Atlantic City, an obstacle course beach challenge in Ocean City, and much more.

If you’re going down the Shore, you can also check out:

⛳ The best mini-golf courses at the Shore

🍺 The best breweries at the Jersey Shore

☔ The best things to do at the Shore on a rainy day

☀️ The best Jersey Shore restaurants for outdoor dining and waterfront views

No matter what Shore town’s your pick, there’s lots to do at the beach this holiday weekend. Here’s how to spend Memorial Day weekend at the Shore.

🤓 A good thing to know

OK, so let’s say it’s Memorial Day weekend and you realize you forgot to pick up a must-have ingredient for a recipe. Are the stores open? We’ve got you. From grocery stores to banks to liquor stores, here’s what’s open and closed this holiday weekend.

