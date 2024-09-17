Feast in the Suburbs: Waterfront dining, brunch hotspots, bakeries, and the best cheesesteaks just outside Philly

Escape the city and dive into the vibrant culinary scene that awaits in the suburbs surrounding Philadelphia. Whether you’re looking to savor a meal with serene waterfront views, indulge in a leisurely brunch, or hunt down the best cheesesteaks, the suburbs offer a rich tapestry of flavors and experiences.

From Bucks County to the Main Line, these dining destinations are redefining suburban eating, blending the charm of local favorites with the innovation of new culinary talents. Whether it’s a cozy evening at a creekside restaurant, discovering the perfect brunch spot, or enjoying a classic cheesesteak in Delco, this guide covers it all.

Get ready to explore the best that the Philly suburbs have to offer, where each meal is paired with a unique atmosphere, making it worth the short trip out of the city.

Enjoy the serene beauty of rivers, canals, and creeks at these seven suburban dining spots just outside Philadelphia. From the tranquil Rancocas Creek views at Carlucci’s Waterfront to the picturesque Delaware River scenery at The River House at Odette’s in New Hope, these restaurants offer both delicious meals and stunning backdrops. Perfect for a quick escape from the city, each venue combines great food with a relaxing atmosphere.

The dining scene in Philadelphia’s suburbs is thriving, with new restaurants always bringing fresh flavors and innovative concepts to the area. From elegant Italian and French BYOBs to a stylish steakhouse in Malvern, these spots are making their mark. Whether you’re looking for a cozy seafood spot in West Conshohocken or an upscale English pub in Glen Mills, these are sure to impress.

As the warm weather lingers on, enjoy your meals al fresco at these suburban spots with patio and rooftop seating. From the riverfront views at The Landing Kitchen in Bala Cynwyd to the lively rooftop at Mas Mexicali Cantina in West Chester, these 10 restaurants offer the perfect setting for outdoor dining. Whether it’s brunch, lunch, or dinner, these spots provide a picturesque escape from the hustle and bustle of the city.

Brunch lovers, rejoice! The suburbs of Pennsylvania and New Jersey are home to some of the best spots to enjoy a leisurely weekend meal. Whether you’re craving shrimp and grits at FoodChasers’ Kitchen in Elkins Park or indulging in crème brûlée French toast at Café Le Jardin in Audubon, these 12 restaurants offer a brunch experience that’s worth the trip. With a variety of options, from hearty to sweet, there’s something for everyone.

Delaware County, or “Delco,” is a cheesesteak lover’s paradise, boasting some of the best spots outside of Philadelphia. From the juicy, generously portioned steaks at Delco Steaks in Broomall to the classic, well-seasoned offerings at Jim’s Steaks in Springfield, these six locations serve up the ultimate comfort food. Whether you prefer your steak sliced or chopped, with whiz or provolone, these Delco staples are sure to satisfy your cravings.