Made In America weekend — also known as Labor Day weekend — culminated in a sold-out performance by Bad Bunny on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway. Bad Bunny is the festival’s first Latinx headliner in the event’s 10-year history.

The annual gathering brought more than 80,000 music lovers to Philadelphia’s iconic thoroughfare. Tyler, the Creator headlined Saturday night, while Philly natives Lil Uzi Vert and Jazmine Sullivan also performed.

See the best photos and videos from Inquirer journalists, who were on site to document summer’s unofficial end in Philly from start to finish.

