Finally, photographer Mel D Cole has covered music, especially in the world of hip hop, for almost 20 years. He says on his Instagram page, “I am not press. I’ve never been press. I’m a photographer. Period.” Cole first covered a protest march in New York following the death of Michael Brown, Jr. a teenager who was fatally shot by a police officer in Ferguson, Mo., in 2014. He told Esquire magazine he’s always been drawn to conflict, and right now “is one of the biggest conflicts ever.” Since George Floyd’s killing, he has photographed in New York City, at the Robert E. Lee statue in Richmond Virginia, and in Houston for Floyd’s funeral. Then he came to Philadelphia, where he was punched in the face by a defender of the Columbus statue who repeatedly yelled “get outta here, boy.”