Are Philly politicians more worried about turnout in November or Joel Embiid’s knees?

Every election day, Philly politicians gather for lunch at two locations: the Famous 4th Street Deli in Queen Village and South Jazz Kitchen on North Broad Street.

Clout crashes those parties so we can put pols on the hot seat for three questions. Here are the best responses we got during Tuesday’s primary:

Pennsylvania’s president

The first question we asked: Does President Joe Biden spend too much time in Pennsylvania, not enough time, or just the right amount?

Unsurprisingly, our Philly pols largely said they’d be happy to see even more of POTUS than they do already.

“We’re selfish. We want Joe in PA,” State Sen. Vince Hughes said.

Chief Deputy Mayor Aren Platt made a good point: “Is there any other state in the union?”

Platt’s boss, meanwhile, noted that when he was a lawmaker, Biden was known to some as “Pennsylvania’s third senator.”

“He has Pennsylvania bona fides and is clearly also our son of Philadelphia,” Mayor Cherelle L. Parker said. “So he can never spend enough time here.”

Some had suggestions for where in the Keystone State the president should visit next. Councilmember Jamie Gauthier said she’d like to see him in West Philly. State Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta, who on Tuesday won the Democratic nomination for state auditor general, suggested Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris hold a rally on the steps of the state Capitol in Harrisburg.

And State Rep. Danilo Burgos said, “I’d like to see him go to Luzerne, Reading, York, and other places with a vibrant Hispanic community.”

Handicapping the race for DA

The most high-profile election in Philly next year will be the district attorney’s race, so we asked folks: “Who will be district attorney in 2026?”

Clout reported last week that progressive prosecutor Larry Krasner is planning to run for a third term. Former City Councilmember Derek S. Green, who was a prosecutor in the DA’s Office early in his career, is seen as a potential challenger.

Those two names came up a lot.

Progressives voiced confidence in Krasner’s chances. State Sen. Nikil Saval; State Reps. Kenyatta and Tarik Khan; Andre D. Carroll, who won the Democratic nomination for a state representative seat on Tuesday; Gauthier; and campaign operative Brendan McPhillips all said Krasner would still be DA in 2026.

Krasner himself said: “Someone good.”

Michael Boyle, Democratic leader of the 5th Ward in Center City, said he expects “somebody credible” to run against Krasner but thinks the incumbent might survive.

“Cautiously, he’s probably the favorite for reelection because he’s an incumbent,” Boyle said. “He’s trying to moderate a little bit.”

Attorney and Democratic fundraiser Alan C. Kessler hinted at a Green run, saying, “Some of us would like to see a certain former councilman run.”

What say you, Mr. Green? “We shall see,” he said.

Former State Sen. Vince Fumo thinks Green “has a shot.”

“He’ll get the anti-Krasner vote, which is growing,” Fumo said. “He’s got a shot if he’s financed. It’s the hardest thing to raise money for. There’s no return on investment.”

Veteran campaign operative Neil Oxman said it depends: “If someone runs against Krasner one-on-one, that person could win.”

But if multiple challengers emerge? “Krasner wins,” Oxman said.

Only two respondents offered other names. Burgos suggested his fellow State Rep. Joe Hohenstein. And State Rep. Donna Bullock gave it some thought and came up with an original answer: “Hmm. Oh, man! Charles Gibbs.”

(Gibbs, an attorney who has worked for former Council President Darrell L. Clarke and other Philly pols, said in response: “I’m focused on all the work I have right now. I have not thought about anything past representing the people I currently have.”)

Weak in the knees

We had some fun with our last question: Are you more worried about voter turnout in Philly for the presidential race or Joel Embiid’s knees?

The respondents, almost all of whom are Democrats, were split.

City Commissioner Lisa Deeley, who is one of Philly’s three elections administrators, had confidence in Philly voters showing up. Not as much for the 76ers.

“We need a win. We already know how to win in November,” she said.

State Rep. Jason Dawkins agreed: “That’s easy. The knees.” Sen. Hughes‘ take: “First things first — it’s the knees.”

“We gotta come home and kick some Knicks a—,” he said.

Saval and Councilmember Anthony Phillips both said they were nervous about turnout. Gauthier added, “I don’t know anything about basketball. I’m worried about turnout.”

Oxman, the veteran campaign operative, meanwhile, had an emotional response to the question.

“I’m so angry with the Sixers,” he said. “I’ve given up on them. It’s Philly turnout.”

Clout provides often irreverent news and analysis about people, power, and politics.