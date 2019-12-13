“Pennsylvania is the single most important swing state in the country. I truly believe that. And it’s going to be incredibly competitive. It’s about margins in smaller counties. Those are the individuals that Donald Trump speaks to. Those are the individuals who feel left behind by a lot of the recent economic trends and turns. And it’s going to come down to battles in small places and counties that a lot of people haven’t heard of, not Philadelphia and Pittsburgh. I always try to push back on this notion that there is a blue wave in Pennsylvania. There is not.”