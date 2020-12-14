An epicenter of that shift was Pine Township, the North Hills town next door to the one where Trombetta lives. While Trump narrowly won Pine, Biden improved on Clinton’s 2016 performance there by more than 7 percentage points, one of the biggest swings in the county. In four of the five Allegheny County towns that surround Pine — McCandless, Franklin Park, Marshall, and Bradford Woods — he did at least 5 points better than Clinton.