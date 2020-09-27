Black voters are expected to overwhelmingly back Democratic nominee Joe Biden, who was vice president for eight years under the nation’s first Black president. But whether they come out to support him at even greater levels than they did for Barack Obama could help determine who wins Pennsylvania — and the presidency. Democrats are hoping to grow their Black support beyond middle-aged and older voters — long the party’s most reliable voting bloc and one that powered Biden’s comeback in the Democratic primary — to help offset Trump’s resilient strength with white voters in rural areas, and in small towns across Northeastern and Southwestern Pennsylvania.