Next stops for Harris and Trump campaigns include events in key swing states

The path to the presidency continues this week, with Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign focusing its efforts in New England and Georgia, and former President Donald Trump and his running mate, U.S. Sen. JD Vance of Ohio, holding events in Pennsylvania and Nevada over the next few days.

Harris on Tuesday will appear at a campaign event in Atlanta, marking her sixth visit to Georgia this year — but her first since President Joe Biden announced that he would not seek reelection. Late last week, Harris’ campaign opened a new office in Fulton County, with a number of local Democratic leaders in attendance, the Atlanta Voice reports.

Meanwhile, Harris’ husband, second gentleman Doug Emhoff, heads to Nantucket, Mass., Tuesday to deliver remarks at a campaign fundraiser, the White House said in a statement. That stop will serve as Emhoff’s third appearance in Massachusetts this week, with him also scheduled to speak at campaign events in Vineyard Haven and Oak Bluffs on Monday.

On Wednesday, Emhoff will continue his tour of New England, with appearances scheduled in Manchester, N.H. and Yarmouth, Maine, according to the White House.

While Emhoff is in the Northeast, Harris is scheduled to be Houston, where she will speak at a campaign event Wednesday. Harris will remain in Houston Thursday, when she is slated to deliver a eulogy of former U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D., Texas), who died from cancer earlier this month.

Neither Harris nor Emhoff has stops scheduled in Pennsylvania as of Monday. However, Gov. Josh Shapiro headlined a campaign event in Carlisle over the weekend, and is slated to make an appearance alongside Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who serves as a cochair of Karris’ campaign, in Montgomery County on Monday.

Harris’ campaign nearly came to Philadelphia as its first stop after Biden’s announcement that he would drop out of the race, the Washington Post reports. But due to tight timing, Harris made a stop at the campaign office in Wilmington, Del., instead.

The Trump campaign is focusing its efforts differently, with VP nominee Vance heading to Nevada for several rallies Tuesday and Wednesday. On Tuesday, Vance will appear at campaign events in Henderson and Reno a few hours apart. He will remain in Nevada Wednesday for another campaign rally in Glendale, which kicks off at 6 p.m.

As Vance is in Nevada, Trump is scheduled to appear in Pennsylvania Wednesday for his first trip back to the Keystone State since he survived an assassination attempt in Butler. That rally is scheduled to take place at 6 p.m. at the New Holland Arena in Harrisburg, according to the Trump campaign’s website.

Last week, Trump indicated in a post on Truth Social that he would also return to Butler for a rally, but has not provided details. The rally, he said, will honor Corey Comperatore, the 50-year-old former fire chief who was killed at the July 13 rally, as well as the two other victims wounded during the assassination attempt.

Trump and Vance’s appearances this week come following a weekend rally in St. Cloud, Minn., on Saturday. And on Sunday, Trump also made an appearance at a private fundraiser in Monmouth County, New Jersey.