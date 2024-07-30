Donald Trump returns to Pennsylvania on Wednesday as Kamala Harris heads to Houston

Vice President Kamala Harris will appear in Houston Wednesday, while former president Donald Trump will return to Pennsylvania for his first rally in the state since he survived an assassination attempt in Butler earlier this month.

Harris on Wednesday is slated to speak at Sigma Gamma Rho’s 60th International Biennial Boulé in Houston, the White House announced. Founded in 1922, Sigma Gamma Rho is among the nine historical Black sororities and fraternities commonly referred to as the Divine Nine. Harris herself is a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., another Divine Nine organization.

The vice president’s appearance at Sigma Gamma Rho’s event will be her third appearance in Texas in the past month, and her second time speaking at a Divine Nine convention since beginning her campaign for the presidency. Last week, Harris appeared in Indiana to speak at Zeta Phi Beta’s Grand Boulé in Indianapolis. And prior to President Joe Biden’s decision to not seek reelection, she gave a keynote speech at Alpha Kappa Alpha’s Boulé in Dallas.

As Harris is in Houston, her husband, second gentleman Doug Emhoff, is scheduled to appear at campaign events Wednesday in Manchester, N.H. and Yarmouth, Maine, according to the White House. Harris will remain in Houston Thursday to give a eulogy at a service for former U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D., Texas), who died from cancer earlier this month.

The Harris campaign had no events in Pennsylvania on the calendar as of Tuesday afternoon. Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, however, is reportedly scheduled to meet with Harris’ top allies in two events in the Hamptons over the weekend, amid reports that he is being considered a top contender to serve as her running mate, according to the New York Times and CNBC.

Trump, meanwhile, will appear in Pennsylvania Wednesday for a rally at Harrisburg’s Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex. The event, which is to be held indoors, comes less than three weeks after Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, of Bethel Park, Pa., opened fire on a Trump campaign rally in Butler, killing former Buffalo Township fire chief Corey Comperatore, and wounding Trump and two others.

» READ MORE: Donald Trump will visit Harrisburg for first Pa. rally since assassination attempt. Here’s what to expect.

The Harrisburg rally is also slated to see an appearance from Pennslyvania Republican Senate candidate Dave McCormick, who is expected to speak at the event around the 4 p.m. hour. McCormick’s appearance comes amid his high-profile race against Democratic U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, who leads McCormick by about 13 percentage points, according to a recent Fox News poll.

Trump last week said that he plans to return to Butler for another rally that will honor Comperatore and the two others wounded on July 13. Further details about when that rally might occur have not yet been announced by his campaign.

Trump’s running mate, U.S. Sen. JD Vance of Ohio, will appear at a rally in Glendale, Ariz., as the former president is in Pennsylvania.

The pair will appear together at a planned rally in Atlanta Saturday, according to the Trump campaign’s website. That event will come days after Harris’ scheduled rally in the city Tuesday.