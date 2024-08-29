Doug Emhoff campaigns for Kamala Harris out West Friday as Donald Trump heads back to Pennsylvania

From left: John Tully for The Washington Post; Bridget Bennett for The Washington Post / The Washington Post

Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign will stick to western states Friday as former President Donald Trump heads back to Pennsylvania for another rally.

Harris herself had no Friday campaign events scheduled as of early Thursday afternoon. But her husband, second gentleman Doug Emhoff, is slated to deliver remarks at campaign events in San Francisco and Aspen, Colo., Friday, according to the White House.

Emhoff has led the charge for Harris’ campaign this week, previously making campaign stops in New York, Michigan, and Idaho. Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, on Wednesday embarked on a two-day bus tour of southern Georgia that is expected to culminate Thursday with a rally in Savannah.

Harris and Walz were also slated to sit down with CNN reporter Dana Bash for their first major interview Thursday afternoon ahead of their Savannah rally. The interview is scheduled to air at 9 p.m. Eastern on all CNN platforms.

Harris is also expected to return to Pennsylvania on Labor Day for a campaign event in Pittsburgh with President Joe Biden, marking her ninth trip to the Keystone State this year. Ahead of her Pennsylvania visit, Harris will pay a solo visit to Detroit in what will be her sixth trip to Michigan.

Trump, meanwhile, will be back in Pennsylvania Friday for a rally in Johnstown where he is expected to speak around 4:30 p.m. at the Cambria County War Memorial. His running mate, Sen. JD Vance (R., Ohio), stopped in Erie Wednesday.

Trump last visited Pennsylvania in a trip to Wilkes-Barre two weeks ago, marking what was his second time in the commonwealth since surviving an assassination attempt at a rally in Butler last month.

Trump’s Johnstown rally comes days after the filing of a new indictment against him over his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election. Filed Tuesday, that indictment narrows the allegations in the wake of a Supreme Court opinion last month that granted former presidents broad immunity. In a statement posted to social media, Trump called the new indictment an “effort to resurrect a ‘dead’ Witch Hunt.”

Both Harris and Trump are next slated to be in Philadelphia on Sept. 10, when they will participate in a presidential debate at the National Constitution Center.