By all accounts, Philadelphians are intensely engaged in this year’s election. More than 1.1 million city residents are registered to vote, the highest number of registered voters since 1984, according to Commissioner Al Schmidt. And Philadelphia was the top television market for the first presidential debate last month, pulling in a 50.3 rating (about 1.46 million households), according to Nielsen, which estimated about 73% of TVs turned on in Philly that night were locked on the debate (most in the city watched on 6ABC, followed by Fox News).