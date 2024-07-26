More than 50 Pa. labor leaders — including teachers unions — support Gov. Josh Shapiro for VP, as veepstakes continue

More than 50 Pennsylvania labor leaders signed a letter in support of Gov. Josh Shapiro, as he continues to be considered as a potential running mate for Vice President Kamala Harris.

The major political power players threw their support behind Shapiro in the letter, sent to their “Democratic Brothers and Sisters.”

“As the only Governor in the nation with a divided legislature, Governor Shapiro knows better than anyone that we don’t have to agree on every single issue to continue to get stuff done,” the letter, first reported by NBC news, states.

Notably, at least two of the state’s largest teachers unions — the Pennsylvania State Education Association and the Pennsylvania chapter of the American Federation of Teachers — signed the letter. Both of these unions oppose Shapiro’s stance on school vouchers, but have thanked him for his leadership in increasing public education funding.

Leaders from IBEW Local 98, Philadelphia Building Trades Council and the Pennsylvania AFL-CIO are also among the other 50+ organizations who signed on in support.

“Recent history has taught us that even amongst our brothers and sisters in labor, we are not always aligned in our politics,” the labor leaders wrote. “That’s why it is more crucial than ever that we elevate elected officials whose leadership can unite our democratic coalition an remind us that, above all else, we share a vision for a fairer, stronger, more inclusive Commonwealth and country.”

“Governor Shapiro shows up every day to stand alongside us in the fight for that vision, and through tumult, we remain united by our shared interest in championing working people and investing in workers, families, and communities,” the letter states.

Most Pennsylvania Democrats threw their support behind Shapiro and began openly campaigning for him to become Harris’ running mate as soon as President Joe Biden dropped from the race and endorsed Harris. The Philadelphia Democratic Party made the unusual move to endorse Shapiro for vice president earlier this week.

However, there have been a handful of detractors: the Democratic nominee for state treasurer is advocating for North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, while a group of public education advocates pleaded with Harris not to choose Shapiro over his openness to vouchers.

Shapiro has neither confirmed nor denied his interest in the job, consistently saying it’s a personal decision for Harris to make. He is a popular first-term governor of a crucial battleground state, and he is among several contenders being vetted as potential running mates for Harris.

A spokesperson for Shapiro declined to comment.