Kamala Harris will participate in a CNN town hall event in Delco Wednesday. Here’s what to know.

Vice President Kamala Harris is returning to the Philadelphia suburbs Wednesday to participate in a live CNN town hall event, which will take place less than two weeks before Election Day.

At the event, which is happening in Delaware County, Harris will face questions from undecided voters. Recent polls show a tight race in Pennsylvania between Harris and her opponent, former President Donald Trump, and the event will one an opportunity to reach an audience of millions of voters in the campaign’s final days.

CNN also offered to host a town hall event for Trump after he declined an offer to participate in a second debate against Harris. Trump claimed he “won” his debates against Harris and former President Joe Biden and that it was “too late” for a rematch against Harris, even though the final debate during the 2020 election cycle took place Oct. 22.

“We continue to believe the American people would benefit from hearing more from the two major candidates for President of the United States,” CNN said in a statement.

Harris has gone on something of a media blitz in recent days, agreeing to interviews with NBC News, Telemundo, and even Fox News, where a majority of the network’s hosts outspokenly back Trump’s campaign. She also participated in an interview on CBS’ 60 Minutes, which Trump declined.

Instead, the former president has called for the FCC to revoke CBS’ broadcast license over its decision to edit its 60 Minutes interview with Harris, a normal part of airing an interview (a Trump town hall that aired on Fox News last week was also recorded ahead of time and edited for TV). 60 Minutes has denied Trump’s baseless claims it edited the interview to benefit Harris.

“While repeated attacks against broadcast stations by the former President may now be familiar, these threats against free speech are serious and should not be ignored,” FCC chairperson Jessica Rosenworcel said in a statement.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch and stream Harris’ town hall event on CNN:

What time does the CNN town hall start?

CNN’s town hall with Harris is scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. Philly time on Wednesday and will air live. Moderating the event is veteran CNN anchor Anderson Cooper.

You can stream the town hall on CNN.com and on CNN’s mobile app, but you’ll need to be a cable subscriber. You can also stream it on Max, the subscription streaming service of CNN’s parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery.

Where is the town hall taking place?

That remains unclear.

CNN has said the town hall will take place in Delaware County, but the network hasn’t announced the town or location. The Harris campaign did not respond to a request for comment.

Inquirer columnist Stephanie Farr offered an unserious list of 10 places in Delco CNN should host the event. The top spot on her list was Wawa University, where “the podium should be a trash can and Cooper’s cohost should be Kate Winslet.”

Kamala Harris will be back in Philly this weekend

Harris will return to Philadelphia Sunday to campaign, her ninth trip to the city during the campaign. No further details have been announced.

Democrats outnumber Republicans 7-to-1 in Philadelphia, but turnout over the past five years has lagged behind other regions. In an attempt to boost turnout, Bruce Springsteen will hold a concert in Philly Monday, where he’ll be joined by former President Barack Obama. Both support Harris’ campaign.

Harris’ running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, is expected to travel to Philadelphia Friday to attend a fundraiser, The Inquirer reported.

Trump hasn’t yet announced additional planned trips to Philadelphia or its suburbs leading up to Election Day.