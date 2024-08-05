Presidential campaign schedules for Tuesday include Philly stops for both Harris and Vance

Tuesday is a big one for Philadelphia, with the campaigns of both Vice President Kamala Harris and former president Donald Trump scheduled to hold events in the city.

First up is a visit from Sen. JD Vance (R., Ohio), Trump’s vice presidential nominee, who is scheduled to appear in South Philadelphia. Vance’s stop is slated to take place at the 2300 Arena at Ritner and Swanson Streets around noon Tuesday.

Vance’s Philly appearance marks his first since Trump named him as his running mate, but it is not likely to be his last in the Keystone State. Trump reportedly has said Vance will practically be living in Pennsylvania ahead of the November election as the campaign works to use the Ohio senator’s rural upbringing to attract voters in the neighboring state.

The Philly event comes following Harrisburg rally last week, which took place at a sold out New Holland Arena in the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex and marked Trump’s first appearance in Pennsylvania since he survived an assassination attempt in Butler on July 13.

Harris, meanwhile, is slated to appear at Temple University’s Liacouras Center Tuesday evening. The event will be Harris’ first rally with her as-yet-unnamed running mate, and serves as the kickoff of a multistate campaign tour that has scheduled stops in Wisconsin, Michigan, North Carolina, Georgia, Arizona, and Nevada, according to the White House.

While Harris’ running mate has not yet publicly been named, the Associated Press reports that she spoke with six candidates over the weekend: Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly, and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. An announcement regarding her pick is expected to come at any time.

Shapiro, who is considered among the front-runners for the position, remained mum about his chances when he arrived in Harrisburg Monday morning, telling an Associated Press reporter, “I got nothing for you, man.” He is expected to appear at Harris’ Philadelphia event Tuesday.

Harris’ stop will be the second time this summer that the Liacouras Center has hosted a presidential rally. Trump held a campaign event there in June.