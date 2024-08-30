Kamala Harris has a rally in Pittsburgh, while Donald Trump has a quiet Labor Day weekend campaign schedule

Former President Donald Trump’s campaign appears to be taking a low-profile Labor Day weekend, while Vice President Kamala Harris and her campaign will hit several key swing states Monday.

Harris had no scheduled events Saturday or Sunday as of early Friday afternoon, but will return to Pennsylvania Monday for a rally with President Joe Biden following a solo visit to Detroit. The Pittsburgh stop will serve as Harris’ ninth trip to the Keystone State this year, while the Detroit visit will be her sixth to Michigan in 2024.

More details about the Pittsburgh visit had not been announced as of early Friday afternoon.

Also on Monday, second gentleman Doug Emhoff will head to Newport News, Va., and Harris’ running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, will be in Milwaukee, CBS reports.

» READ MORE: Kamala Harris and Joe Biden will visit Pittsburgh on Labor Day to mobilize their union base

Emhoff led the charge for Harris this week, making stops in New York, Michigan, Idaho, Colorado and California. Harris and Walz also embarked on a bus tour of southern Georgia that culminated Thursday with a rally in Savannah.

Harris and Walz also spoke with CNN reporter Dana Bash for their first major interview Thursday.

Trump’s campaign had no publicly announced Labor Day weekend events on the calendar early Friday afternoon.

Trump himself, however, was slated to speak at a rally in Johnstown at about 4:30 p.m. Friday at the Cambria County War Memorial. His running mate, Sen. JD Vance (R., Ohio), spoke at a campaign event in Erie Wednesday.

Trump’s Johnstown rally will be his second time visiting Pennsylvania since surviving an assassination attempt in Butler in July. He previously visited Harrisburg and Wilkes-Barre.

The rally also comes days following the filing of a new indictment against him over his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election. Filed Tuesday, that indictment narrows the allegations in the wake of a Supreme Court opinion earlier this summer that granted former presidents broad immunity. In a statement posted to social media, Trump called the new indictment an “effort to resurrect a ‘dead’ Witch Hunt.”

Harris and Trump are also slated to return to Pennsylvania Sept. 10 for an ABC-hosted presidential debate at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia.