Joe Biden to headline DNC's opening night; Donald Trump in Pa., JD Vance in Philly today

DNC begins with Joe Biden in the spotlight tonight

Vice President Kamala Harris will be in the spotlight this week as the 2024 Democratic National Convention begins tonight in Chicago.

Harris has only been the Democratic presidential nominee for about a month, jumping to the top of the ticket after President Joe Biden decided to drop out of the race. So the DNC will serve as a platform to inform voters where she stands on important issues and offer a contrast to the policies pushed by her Republican opponent, former President Donald Trump.