Joe Biden to headline DNC's opening night; Donald Trump in Pa., JD Vance in Philly today
Josh Shapiro will attend the DNC tonight, but it's unclear if he'll be speaking.
The Democratic National Convention begins tonight in Chicago, with President Joe Biden and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton slated to speak. Here's what we know about the speakers, celebrity hosts, and start times.
Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, campaigned in Pennsylvania Sunday ahead of the DNC.
Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro will attend the DNC tonight, but it's unclear if he'll speak.
Former President Donald Trump is slated to speak in York, Pa. at 3 p.m.. His running mate, JD Vance, is scheduled to speak at 1 p.m. at a campaign event in North Philly.
The first presidential debate between Harris and Trump will take place in Philadelphia in September. Here's what we know about tickets to the debate.
DNC begins with Joe Biden in the spotlight tonight
Vice President Kamala Harris will be in the spotlight this week as the 2024 Democratic National Convention begins tonight in Chicago.
Harris has only been the Democratic presidential nominee for about a month, jumping to the top of the ticket after President Joe Biden decided to drop out of the race. So the DNC will serve as a platform to inform voters where she stands on important issues and offer a contrast to the policies pushed by her Republican opponent, former President Donald Trump.
Trump to campaign in York, Pa. Monday
Former President Donald Trump will be back in Pennsylvania Monday, looking to garner a bit of attention as the Democratic National Convention gets underway in Chicago.
Trump will deliver remarks on the economy at Precision Custom Components in York, Pa. at 3 p.m., according to his campaign.
JD Vance back in Philly today
Sen. JD Vance (R., Ohio), Donald Trump's running mate, will return to Philadelphia Monday as part of a strategy to counter-program the Democratic National Convention
Vance will attend an event at DiSorb Systems, Inc., a waste management product manufacturer in North Philly, according to the Trump campaign. Doors will open at 10 a.m., and Vance is scheduled to speak at 1 p.m.
Kamala Harris swings through Western Pa. on a pre-DNC bus tour
Air Force Two arrived at the Pittsburgh International Airport Sunday as heavy rain began to fall. Vice President Kamala Harris exited the plane minutes later, after the clouds cleared away, to the cheers of Democratic voters who had waited two hours to welcome her, and running mate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, to the city.
The stop marked the beginning of a whirlwind tour of Western Pennsylvania one day before the start of the Democratic National Convention Monday in Chicago.