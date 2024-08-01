Donald Trump returns to Pa. after falsely questioning if Kamala Harris is Black; what polling says about Josh Shapiro, other VP candidates
Harris will travel to Philadelphia next week to campaign alongside her yet-to-be-chosen running mate.
Former President Donald Trump falsely questioned if Vice President Kamala Harris was really Black on Wednesday, saying "somebody should look into that."
Harris responded Wednesday by calling Trump's comments "the same old show: the divisiveness and the disrespect.”
Trump also returned to Pennsylvania Wednesday for the first time since being wounded by a would-be assassin last month.
Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro remains on a very short list of vice presidential candidates. Here's what's working for and against him.
What polling shows about Josh Shapiro and other VP candidates
As Vice President Kamala Harris prepares to announce her running mate, a new poll from the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds that several of the top contenders for the role are largely unknown to Americans. Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly stands out as one with more name recognition and higher favorability, particularly among Democrats.
The survey, which was conducted after President Joe Biden announced he was withdrawing from the race and Harris became the likely Democratic presidential nominee, highlights the strengths and weaknesses that different politicians could bring to the ticket — and the challenges they could face if selected.
Today's campaign schedule for Kamala Harris, Donald Trump
Vice President Kamala Harris will remain in Houston Thursday to give a eulogy at a service for former U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D., Texas), who died from cancer last month.
Harris arrived in Houston Wednesday to speak to the Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Inc., one of the "Divine Nine" historically Black fraternities and sororities.
Donald Trump returns to Pa. after falsely questioned Kamala Harris’s blackness
Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday questioned Vice President Kamala Harris’ racial identity at an event for Black journalists that was part of a whirlwind day of campaigning that also saw him return to Pennsylvania for the first time since surviving an assassination attempt in the state two weeks ago.
“She was Indian all the way and then all of a sudden she made a turn and she went — she became a Black person,” Trump said of Harris, whose mother emigrated from India and whose father emigrated from Jamaica. “I think somebody should look into that.”
Kamala Harris calls Donald Trump’s false claims about race ‘the same old show’ of divisiveness and disrespect
Vice President Kamala Harris said Wednesday that former President Donald Trump’s false assertions about her race were the “same old show” as she emphasized the need for Black women to organize for his defeat this November.
Addressing the Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Inc. — one of "Divine Nine" historically Black fraternities and sororities — in Houston, Harris told the crowd, "When I look out at everyone here, I see family.”