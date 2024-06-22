Donald Trump is heading to Philadelphia today for an election rally at Temple
It's the first rally Donald Trump has held in Philly, and comes less than a week ahead of his debate against President Joe Biden.
Former President Donald Trump will hold an election rally in Philadelphia Saturday at the Liacouras Center at Temple University.
Doors are expected to open at 3 p.m., and Trump is scheduled to speak beginning at 7 p.m.
Trump may be the first Republican presidential candidate to campaign at Temple. Here’s how he’s done in North Philly in the past two elections.
Six times Donald Trump has lied about Philly or Pennsylvania.
Road closures around Temple expected until 10 p.m.
Temple University Police Department says to expect detours on Broad Street between Cecil B. Moore Avenue and Norris Street until around 10 p.m. Saturday.
Streets including parts of North Broad Street, West Montgomery Avenue, and Cecil B. Moore may also be subject to temporary closures.
—Fallon Roth
Why is Donald Trump coming to North Philadelphia?
Pennsylvania is a critical swing state where every single vote counts. Donald Trump won the state in 2016 by a little less than 1 percentage point and then lost to Joe Biden in 2020 by a little more than 1 percentage point.
Biden will rely on maintaining or growing support in Philadelphia and its suburbs, due to the region’s high concentration of Democratic voters compared to the rest of the state. And even a slight uptick in support for Trump in the Philadelphia area could help him tip the scales in his favor.
Philly, Temple police handling security for Trump rally
Philadelphia and Temple police will work together on security for the Donald Trump rally at the Liacouras Center on Saturday, with city police taking the lead, given that it isn’t a Temple sponsored event, said Jennifer Griffin, Temple’s vice president for public safety.
“We are no stranger to large events throughout the city,” she said. “There is a template already for how we handle this.”
Pa. Senate candidate Dave McCormick to attend his first Trump rally
Saturday’s rally will likely also attract Republicans from outside of Philadelphia. While the Temple rally may draw a different crowd than Donald Trump rallies in more rural parts of the state, his supporters are known to travel to see him, and he is ultimately trying to reach all Pennsylvania voters.
One of those traveling supporters will be Republican Senate candidate Dave McCormick, who lives in Pittsburgh and also spends time in Connecticut.
Donald Trump rally in Philly: Start time, how to watch and stream
Donald Trump is coming to Philadelphia Saturday for a rally at Temple University, a first for the former president who famously said “bad things happen” here.
The rally comes less than a week ahead of the first presidential debate of the 2024 election, which takes place Thursday in Atlanta. It will be the first time appearing on a debate stage since 2020 for both Trump and President Joe Biden, since Biden didn’t face a serious challenge during the Democratic primary and Trump skipped the debates held during the Republican primary.