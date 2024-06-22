Donald Trump is heading to Philadelphia today for an election rally at Temple

Why is Donald Trump coming to North Philadelphia?

Pennsylvania is a critical swing state where every single vote counts. Donald Trump won the state in 2016 by a little less than 1 percentage point and then lost to Joe Biden in 2020 by a little more than 1 percentage point.

Biden will rely on maintaining or growing support in Philadelphia and its suburbs, due to the region’s high concentration of Democratic voters compared to the rest of the state. And even a slight uptick in support for Trump in the Philadelphia area could help him tip the scales in his favor.