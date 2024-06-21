Trump is holding a rally in Philadelphia on Saturday. Here’s what to know.
It's the first time Trump has held a rally in Philadelphia, and comes less than a week ahead of the first presidential debate against President Joe Biden.
Donald Trump is coming to Philadelphia Saturday for a rally at Temple University, a first for the former president who famously said “bad things happen” here.
The rally comes less than a week ahead of the first presidential debate of the 2024 election, which takes place Thursday in Atlanta. It will be the first time appearing on a debate stage since 2020 for both Trump and President Joe Biden, since Biden didn’t face a serious challenge during the Democratic primary and Trump skipped the debates held during the Republican primary.
Trump is likely the first Republican presidential candidate to hold a campaign rally on Temple’s campus, an area where he struggled to gain support during his previous two presidential runs. In 2020, Trump received just 5% of the vote in precincts within a half-mile radius of Temple University’s main campus, according to an Inquirer analysis of election data.