"<p>The Bruce Springsteen and Barack Obama rally for Vice President Kamala Harris will be at the Liacouras Center, according to a source familiar with the event.</p> <p>The rock legend and 44th president debuted a similarly formatted event with Harris in Georgia on Thursday.</p> <p>The campaign has not said what time the hybrid concert-rally will start.</p> <p>Harris will not be at the event, but the Temple arena is playing a key role in the campaign: it was the venue where she announced her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and former President Donald Trump had a campaign rally there earlier in the summer.</p> <p>Obama has been stumping around the country for Harris, including in Pittsburgh last month, but this will be his first visit to Philadelphia for her in the 2024 campaign. In 2020, Obama campaigned for President Joe Biden in the city at a drive-in rally at Lincoln Financial Field during the COVID-19 pandemic.</p> <p>Earlier this month, Springsteen endorsed Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov.<a href=\\"https://www.inquirer.com/topic/tim-walz/\\" rel=\\"noopener noreferrer\\" target=\\"_blank\\"> Tim Walz</a>, in a video on Instagram, and called former President<a href=\\"https://www.inquirer.com/topic/donald-trump/\\" rel=\\"noopener noreferrer\\" target=\\"_blank\\"> Donald Trump</a> “the most dangerous candidate for president in my lifetime.”In 2016,<a href=\\"https://www.inquirer.com/philly/entertainment/20161108_Springsteen_s_a_short__full-steam_ahead_set_for_Clinton_and_Obama.html\\" rel=\\"noopener noreferrer\\" target=\\"_blank\\"> Springsteen played a three-song set at a rally in front of 20,000 people at Independence Hall</a> for Hillary Clinton’s campaign on the eve of the election. And in 2008,<a href=\\"https://www.houmatoday.com/story/news/2008/10/05/springsteen-rocks-obama-rally-in-philly/26488477007/\\" rel=\\"noopener noreferrer\\" target=\\"_blank\\"> Springsteen played a seven-song set for tens of thousands of people on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway</a> to encourage voter registration and to rally for Obama’s campaign.</p> <p>Turnout in Philadelphia is critical to Harris’ path to winning the state, and the campaign has four offices in the city: in Germantown, Overbrook, Nicetown, and Roxborough.</p> <p>Obama, the only president since Ronald Reagan to win two presidential elections with more than 50% of the vote, is seen as a key driver of enthusiasm in a critical city in a must-win state for Harris.</p> <p>A listing for the event on <a href=\\"http://mobilize.us/\\" rel=\\"noopener noreferrer\\" target=\\"_blank\\">mobilize.us</a> listed it as at capacity.</p> <p><em>– Julia Terruso and Susan Snyder</em></p>"