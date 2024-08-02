Josh Shapiro met with Kamala Harris' campaign amid VP search; more details about Harris' rally in Philly next week
Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump and his running mate, JD Vance, will attend a rally in Atlanta on Saturday.
Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro has met with Kamala Harris' campaign as the vetting process for a Democratic vice presidential nominee continues, sources said.
Here are some factors that could work for — and against — Shapiro in the veepstakes.
Harris will hold a rally in Philadelphia on Tuesday at the Liacouras Center at Temple University, where she'll be joined by her yet-to-be-named running mate.
Philly Democrats are roundly criticizing former President Donald Trump's inflammatory remarks on Harris’ racial identity.
The Trump and Harris campaigns have quiet event schedules Friday.
Vice President Kamala Harris’ first rally with her yet-to-be-named running mate will be at Temple University’s 10,000-seat basketball arena on Tuesday, according to a source with knowledge of the planning.
The rally at the Liacouras Center will be Harris’ first campaign stop in Philadelphia since she became the presumptive Democratic nominee following President Joe Biden’s withdrawal from the race. It will kick off a multistate campaign tour with her running mate, who is expected to be named in the coming days. Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, a native of the Philadephia suburbs, is among the front-runners for the nomination.
Josh Shapiro has met with Harris campaign, sources say
Gov. Josh Shapiro has met with Kamala Harris' campaign as the vetting process for vice presidential candidates continues, two people familiar with the process told The Inquirer.
Shapiro met with the campaign Wednesday, according to the sources, who did not know if the meetings were in person or virtual. The meeting was first reported by Bloomberg.
Friday campaign schedule for Kamala Harris, Donald Trump
Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump’s campaign schedules are sparse Friday, as both candidates prepare for larger events over the weekend and next week.
Harris has no campaign event appearances scheduled Friday, bringing a break in a week that has brought the presumed Democratic presidential nominee to Atlanta and Houston. Harris was most recently slated to be in Houston Thursday to give a eulogy for former U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D., Texas), who died from cancer July 19.
What’s working for and against Shapiro in the veepstakes
It’s no secret that Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro has been a serious contender as the vice presidential nominee for Vice President Kamala Harris, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee. But what are the considerations guiding the decision?
Harris’ campaign is seeking a candidate who would offer the best complement to expand the Democratic coalition. A handful of factors could work for or against Shapiro — and some could go either way.
— Aliya Schneider and Julia Terruso
People close to Josh Shapiro saw at an early age that ‘his career would catch fire’
Josh Shapiro was under pressure to run for reelection.
It was 1993 and, at 19 years old, Shapiro was one of the youngest-ever student body presidents at the University of Rochester.