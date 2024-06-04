Voters head to the polls in New Jersey primary election
In the 3rd District, there's a crowded race to replace Andy Kim, the likely Democratic Senate nominee.
Voters are heading to the polls Tuesday in New Jersey's primary election, selecting party nominees for president and U.S. Senate and House.
Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.
In the Senate race, U.S. Rep. Andy Kim is widely expected to become the Democratic nominee while Curtis Bashaw and Christine Serrano-Glassner are vying for the GOP nomination. Embattled Sen. Bob Menendez, on trial in a federal fraud and bribery case, did not run in the Democratic primary but intends to seek reelection as an independent.
Five Democrats and four Republicans are running in the 3rd District race to replace Kim.
The election is the first in New Jersey since a federal judge ruled against the longstanding "county line" ballot system.
Five New Jersey Democrats and four Republicans are running in primaries to replace U.S. Rep. Andy Kim in the U.S. House.
On the Democratic side, two New Jersey General Assembly members could have an advantage over a handful of political outsiders in the open seat race. In the Republican race, one candidate leads in fundraising while another has support from the GOP establishment.
New Jersey’s GOP Senate primary will test the ‘county line’ versus the power of Donald Trump
When New Jersey Republicans head to the polls for Tuesday’s primary election, they won’t just be choosing their nominee for United States Senate — they’ll be testing whether former President Donald Trump has more power than the traditional control of the state party establishment.
The GOP’s top contenders are Curtis Bashaw, a Cape May County hotelier and developer who is backed by a majority of his party’s establishment, and Christine Serrano Glassner, a mayor from the state’s northeast corner who has the endorsement of the former president as well as a personal connection to him and is vying for his MAGA base.
New Jersey’s embattled Sen. Bob Menendez filed to run as an independent in November election
Sen. Bob Menendez is still fighting.
The embattled New Jersey senator filed paperwork Monday to run a long-shot campaign as an independent in the November Senate race.