President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama are coming to Philadelphia on Saturday to boost Pennsylvania Democrats just days before crucial elections across the state.

The visit, announced by the Democratic National Committee on Monday, coincides with former President Trump’s previously announced rally for Republican candidates at the Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Latrobe in Western Pennsylvania.

The current and former presidents will be aiming to help candidates running in Nov. 8 elections for governor, U.S. Senate, and U.S. House that could reverberate around the country. (Their visits would fall on the same day as a potential World Series Game 7 for the Phillies)

Attorney General Josh Shapiro is the Democratic nominee for governor against Republican state Sen. Doug Mastriano, while Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman is facing celebrity surgeon Mehmet Oz in the U.S. Senate race.

The governor’s race could determine the future of abortion and voting laws in a pivotal swing state, and could decide if Mastriano, a prominent election denier, gains oversight of the state’s election system for the 2024 presidential race.

Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate contest is one of a handful that could decide control of the chamber and significantly influence Biden’s agenda and his nominees. And Pennsylvania is hosting some of the country’s most competitive U.S. House races as Democrats try to hold on to their thin majority there.

Biden has not been widely deployed in key contests, but has been more active in Pennsylvania, a state he has long prized for both personal and political reasons. He has already headlined a fund-raiser for Fetterman and he and Vice President Kamala Harris are due to speak at a Pennsylvania Democratic dinner in Philadelphia on Friday.