But her former boss, Mayor Jim Kenney, has endorsed Michael Lamb, the four-term Pittsburgh city controller, as has Philadelphia’s Democratic City Committee. A spokesperson for Kenney said Lamb has the experience “to root out waste, fraud, and corruption in government.” Bob Brady, chair of the city’s Democratic Party, had a practical explanation for backing Lamb. Two other candidates seeking reelection to “row offices,” Attorney General Josh Shapiro and Treasurer Joe Torsella, are Montgomery County Democrats. Having a Democrat from Western Pennsylvania like Lamb on the November general election ballot will help drive turnout in that part of the state, which would benefit Biden’s campaign against President Donald Trump.