Debate night comes to Philadelphia, the new center of the political world

Philadelphians have always known that our city is the center of the universe. For today and the next 55 days, so will everyone else.

Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump will meet Tuesday night for a debate that’s so historic and potentially pivotal that it’s nearly impossible to fit into one sentence just how unprecedented it is. The presidential nominees are squaring off in what may be their only debate at one of our city’s great prides, the National Constitution Center, which overlooks Independence Hall and the birthplace of American democracy.

It will be a night packed with symbolism, and is just the latest in a string of history-making political events that have taken place here. Both candidates have held rallies in Philadelphia. Their surrogates have effectively camped out in the city and its surrounding counties. Shortly after becoming the unexpected nominee, Harris introduced her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, at Temple University.

Ahead of the debate, both sides are mobilizing, underscoring how the campaigns each see opportunities for growth in the city. There are watch parties in and around Philadelphia, and the DNC is blanketing the city with billboards. There’s going to be a giant IUD on Independence Mall. Protesters will likely descend, and Mummers are being bused from South Philly bars in full regalia to greet Trump.

And the streets will be lined with television news trucks and media from around the world, here to cover the debate that could define the rest of the presidential campaign.

Perhaps this was all expected. Philadelphia is the largest city in arguably the most critical swing state — a small town of 1.6 million people that has an outsized chip on its shoulder.

For some city leaders, this debate provides an opportunity to show off the city to a national audience that perhaps only knows Philadelphia for the parts of its reputation they’re trying to fix.

Asked about the debate last week, Mayor Cherelle L. Parker, a Democrat, said she wants visitors and viewers to see the city as a modern, working-class city where she’s trying to make progress on public safety, cleanliness, and economic opportunity.

“I’m always talking about ‘don’t listen to what I say, watch what I do,’” she said. “I want people to see who we are. See who we are.”

Who we are? City Councilmember Isaiah Thomas said simply: “We make history here.”

“We hosted the first Continental Congress and we were the nation’s original capital,” he said. “We have our own language, culture, food traditions, and swag. We love our sports teams, historic landmarks, our artists, and our neighborhood feel.”

The city is, of course, no stranger to presidential politics and the national media circus. It was four years ago in Northeast Philadelphia where former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani famously held a pro-Trump news conference at a landscaping business and sowed doubt about an election that judges across the country said was fair.

And it was outside the Convention Center in the heart of Center City where activists on both sides stood for days as election workers counted ballots. Some cheered “count every vote” while others jeered “stop the count.” Some danced and wore costumes, some played instruments, and some shouted obscenities. Many stayed away — it was the middle of a pandemic.

This time around, the national media is catching our city in a good mood. We’ve largely emerged from the pandemic and the sense of chaos it wrought. Gun violence is way down. On a far more superficial level, but still no doubt weighing on our psyche, the Birds won their season opener, and Kyle Schwarber can’t stop hitting homers.

For this week and until Nov. 5, both campaigns will expend untold resources to try to make inroads in Philly.

Trump’s side is hoping to win over more voters of color than he did the last two times he ran for president, and he has made clear he sees opportunity for growth in Philadelphia.

The former president’s supporters in the city say they’ll be showing up. There’s a pro-Trump motorcade scheduled to traverse the city. Joe Mirarchi, a South Philly resident and a Mummer, worked with other Mummers club leaders to offer a shuttle service from Tankie’s Tavern, Brothers Two Lounge, and Big Charlie’s Saloon north to the starting point.

They’ll be taking an “Eagles tailgating bus.”

”Anyone who supports President Trump,” Mirarchi said, “let’s welcome him to Philadelphia.”

As for Harris, her campaign is looking to secure critical Pennsylvania in part by driving turnout in the city, where Democrats vastly outnumber Republicans — but where turnout has sagged in recent elections. Democrats, including Parker, are welcoming Philadelphians to watch parties in Harris’ name.

“Having the debate here spurs interest, and will hopefully increase voter participation,” said City Councilmember Mark Squilla, a Democrat whose district includes the site of the Constitution Center. “When Philadelphia has great turnout, a lot of times that decides which direction the state goes in.”

Inquirer staff writers Jesse Bunch and Julia Terruso contributed to this article.