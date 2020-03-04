Other delegate spots are doled out based on statewide results, or given to the state’s top elected officials, DNC members, and others, some of whom are the so-called “superdelegates.” At the convention, all pledged delegates are bound to vote for their candidates on the first ballot. If no candidate wins a majority of delegates on the first ballot, the superdelegates come into play, and all delegates are free to vote however they want on the second ballot.