Trump’s diagnosis will again put the pandemic front and center, where Biden’s campaign has tried to keep it. Biden has taken a starkly different approach to campaigning during a public health crisis, for which he is often mocked by the Trump campaign. But the moment could also be a political tightrope for Democrats eager to elevate what they see as Trump’s inability to take the virus seriously while also showing compassion for Trump — who is now among the millions of Americans to contract it.