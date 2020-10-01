“Two years ago, Eagles player Jason Kelce addressed a crowd of thousands in Center City to remind everyone that we are the underdogs, and we don’t give a f— if you don’t like us. What he expressed is what many locals felt, a common sentiment after years of enduring trash talk from fans of other teams. ... On Tuesday night, Philadelphians united again, this time to decry President Trump’s assertion that our city is a place where ‘bad things happen.’” — freelance writer Tonya Russell about how “bad things happen in Philly” quickly became a rallying cry for the city.